Software Advice Names RMS in FrontRunners Quadrant for Hotel Management Software
Based on Gartner’s methodology, RMS – The Hospitality Cloud is recognized as a leading cloud-based PMS provider for its strong product performance, price and customer satisfaction
FrontRunners is published on Software Advice, a trusted resource for software buyers. FrontRunners evaluates verified product data and end user reviews from softwareadvice.com, capterra.com and getapp.com, positioning the top scoring products based on capability and value for small businesses. The FrontRunners quadrant for Hotel Management Software is available by clicking here.
RMS is a cloud-based property-management solution for hotel, motel, RV park, campground and other outdoor hospitality businesses. Apart from its core property management features, the solution offers channel management, point of sale, centralized database, and dynamic pricing capabilities. RMS ranked high for its ability to manage multiple properties via a single interface.
Contact
Todd Sabo
RMS North America
Phone: (858) 427-1200 x310
Send Email
About RMS Hospitality Cloud
RMS has created and supported business information systems for the commercial accommodation industry since 1985. Since then the company has gained over 5,000 clients in 25 countries. Always at the forefront of technology, RMS was one of the first hospitality software companies to embrace cloud based computing and still one of the few to boast a full featured, web based property management system. Most recently RMS has released The Hospitality Cloud, allowing customers to choose the elements they need to run their property including property management, online bookings, channel management, business intelligence, yield management and more.