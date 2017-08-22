SAN DIEGO, CALIF. -- RMS Hospitality Solutions has placed as a "Master" on the FrontRunners quadrant for hotel management software. More than 130 hotel management products were evaluated for this top honor. RMS achieved Master matrix ranking based on its value score of 3.99/5.0 and its capability score of 3.35/5.0, each of which were determined by customer reviews and product performance details.

"RMS is pleased to be recognized by Gartner and Software Advice for its outstanding functionality, ease of use and customer support," said Todd Sabo, president and general manager. "We value our customers feedback and are honored by the four-star ranking and 94% satisfaction rating. Being named a Master shows that when compared to other solutions in the market, RMS – The Hospitality Cloud offers the in-demand functionalities that today's hoteliers want without the un-necessary bells and whistles, and at a price point they are comfortable with. This matrix report will help thousands of hotels choose the right hotel management software for their properties so they can manage the front desk, housekeeping and other daily tasks for efficiently."

FrontRunners is published on Software Advice, a trusted resource for software buyers. FrontRunners evaluates verified product data and end user reviews from softwareadvice.com, capterra.com and getapp.com, positioning the top scoring products based on capability and value for small businesses. The FrontRunners quadrant for Hotel Management Software is available by clicking here.

RMS is a cloud-based property-management solution for hotel, motel, RV park, campground and other outdoor hospitality businesses. Apart from its core property management features, the solution offers channel management, point of sale, centralized database, and dynamic pricing capabilities. RMS ranked high for its ability to manage multiple properties via a single interface.

