Further proceedings of the proposed acquisition of Restel’s hotel business
The proposed acquisition of Restel was announced on 21 June 2017.
About Scandic Hotels
Scandic is the largest hotel company in the Nordic region with 14,400 team members and a network of close to 230 hotels with about 44,000 hotel rooms in operation and under development. Scandic Friends is the biggest loyalty program in the Nordic hotel sector with 1.9 million members. Corporate responsibility has always been a part of Scandic"s DNA and Scandic has been named Best Hotel Brand in the Nordic countries (BDRC). Since December 2, 2015, Scandic has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.