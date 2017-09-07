Yet another innovative hotel brand — this time InterCityHotel — has unveiled new plans for Frankfurt, Germany, which is becoming one of the fastest growing tourism hubs in Western Europe.

The InterCityHotel will have 400 guest rooms, six spaces for conferences, a bar, and a restaurant. Some might even call this location the companies flagship, as it ranks as the largest hotel that operates under the InterCityHotel, also boasting a new interior design concept created by the Italian architect Matteo Thun. The building that will house this hotel, which is currently under construction with a targeted debut slated for 2019, is part of the significant overhaul of a much larger site that is located just to the south of the Frankfurt Main Station.

But this InterCityHotel is far from the only major construction currently in Frankfurt's hospitality pipeline. In fact, information from the TOPHOTELPROJECTS database shows that there are 30 projects underway all throughout the German city, which when completed will bring the locale 6,505 new rooms. A significant majority of these projects are currently in the planning and construction phases, which contain 10 and 17 projects, respectively. And like the InterCityHotel, most of these new projects are of the luxury variety, with 14 ranking as four-star hotels and 3 expected to rate as five star projects. While InterCityHotel is a 2019 project, by the end of 2018, as many as 17 of the hotels currently underway are expected to have been completed.

Another new project of note is the upcoming Nhow hotel, which will be located in the ONE complex at Messe Frankfurt. This hotel is slated to make its debut in 2021, and once it has been completed, it will contain 375 rooms and more than 1,000 square meters of conference facilities, plus a fitness area, bar, restaurant and parking in the form of an adjoined underground garage. In terms of the ONE complex that will house the new Nhow hotel, the highlight is expected to be its open-air Skybar, which will boast a wrap-around terrace that has an amazing view of the city of Frankfurt, as well as the nearby Taunus mountains.

Last year was also a productive one for the tourism industry in Frankfurt, as it saw the debut of the red hot lifestyle brand Moxy Hotels in the city. Moxy is arguably the trendiest major hotel brand in the world right now, and it falls under the control of Marriott International. The location in Frankfurt was a new property in Eschbron.

Let´s take a look at some projects currently underway in Frankfurt:

IntercityHotel Frankfurt Hauptbahnhof Süd

The Hotel am Hauptbahnhof will be located right at the southern exit to Germany's busiest main line railway station and close to the city centre of the country's leading financial metropolis [READ MORE…]

Hyatt Place Frankfurt Airport

Hyatt Place Frankfurt Airport will be part of the new Gateway Gardens business quarter in walking distance to Frankfurt Airport [READ MORE…]

Hampton by Hilton Frankfurt East

There are plans for a new eight-storey-hotel Hampton by Hilton in Frankfurt at EZB, close to the U-Bahn-Station [READ MORE…]

More information on hotels in Frankfurt can be found on TOPHOTELPROJECTS, the specialized service provider in the exchange of cutting-edge information of hotel construction in the international hospitality industry.

Contact

Jule Grass

Marketing Manager

Phone: +49 4261 4140 309

Send Email