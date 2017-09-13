RAR Hospitality is pleased to announce that it has acquired the management contract of the boutique and independently-owned hotel, Carlsbad by the Sea Resort, in Carlsbad, Calif. The property is an addition to RAR's portfolio in Southern California, Arizona and Colorado.

"We have seen vast success with other properties in the Carlsbad area before, and are excited to expand our presence in Carlsbad as it quickly becomes one of San Diego County's best cities to visit," said Cameron Lamming, Chief Development Officer of RAR Hospitality.

Located within minutes from LEGOLAND, Carlsbad Premium Outlets and a half-mile to some of Carlsbad's best beaches, Carlsbad by the Sea Resort is in a premier area, offering convenient access to many attractions.

The 150-room family-centric property offers guests comfortable size rooms with private balconies or patios, microwaves and refrigerators. A garden courtyard, crystal blue heated pool and Jacuzzi allow for guests to relax in a quaint setting that is comfortable year-round. A business center and complimentary high-speed wireless Internet are available for business travelers. The property boasts a large event space that can accommodate up to 100 guests to hold weddings or corporate gatherings. The hotel offers free shuttle service within a two-mile radius of the hotel, which includes LEGOLAND, Carlsbad Beach and to and from Palomar Airport.

There are plans to freshen the property within the coming months.

Carlsbad by the Sea Resort is located at 850 Palomar Airport Road, Carlsbad, Calif. For more information on RAR Hospitality, please visit www.RARHospitality.com or call (858) 239-1800.

Contact

Stephanie Ferrer

Senior Account Executive - Knight Agency

Phone: (480) 447-9996

Send Email