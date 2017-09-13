RAR Hospitality assumes management of Carlsbad by the Sea Resort
Management company adds additional property in familiar Carlsbad market
Located within minutes from LEGOLAND, Carlsbad Premium Outlets and a half-mile to some of Carlsbad's best beaches, Carlsbad by the Sea Resort is in a premier area, offering convenient access to many attractions.
The 150-room family-centric property offers guests comfortable size rooms with private balconies or patios, microwaves and refrigerators. A garden courtyard, crystal blue heated pool and Jacuzzi allow for guests to relax in a quaint setting that is comfortable year-round. A business center and complimentary high-speed wireless Internet are available for business travelers. The property boasts a large event space that can accommodate up to 100 guests to hold weddings or corporate gatherings. The hotel offers free shuttle service within a two-mile radius of the hotel, which includes LEGOLAND, Carlsbad Beach and to and from Palomar Airport.
There are plans to freshen the property within the coming months.
Carlsbad by the Sea Resort is located at 850 Palomar Airport Road, Carlsbad, Calif. For more information on RAR Hospitality, please visit www.RARHospitality.com or call (858) 239-1800.
About RAR Hospitality
RAR Hospitality offers the full spectrum of hospitality management services to hotel and resort owners, developers,lenders, and investors. Founded by Bob Rauch, the “Hotel Guru,” RAR Hospitality is headquartered in San Diego and has a hotel presence in Southern California, Arizona and Colorado. RAR’s clients include boutique, branded, and independent hotels. With more than two decades of experience delivering expert services and oversight to hoteliers, developers, and hospitality finance professionals, RAR is one of the industry’s most trusted and respected names. For more information, visit RARHospitality.com.