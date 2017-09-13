SmartHOTEL, a gold partner level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced it has achieved Oracle Validated Integration of the SmartCONNECT for PMS with Oracle Hospitality OPERA 5.5. The SmartCONNECT for PMS enables a two-way integration between Oracle Hospitality OPERA Room Reservation System and third-party Property Management Systems, so hotel chains with non-Oracle systems can benefit from the Oracle Hospitality OPERA Room Reservation System.

To achieve Oracle Validated Integration, Oracle partners are required to meet a stringent set of requirements that are based on the needs and priorities of the customers. Changing a PMS infrastructure is a time and money consuming procedure, which can cause missed opportunities for hotel chains who are looking to expand their hotel portfolio. With the SmartCONNECT for PMS, hotel chains that use the OPERA Room Reservation System can now easily onboard any (franchise) hotel that uses a different Property Management System.

Pitrik van der Lubbe, founder of SmartHOTEL stated: "We are very happy to have built this integration for OPERA RRS 5.5. This is a real game changer for hotel chains and groups worldwide. The SmartCONNECT for PMS opens up the possibility to grow and expand by breaking the barriers of hotels using different PMS infrastructures. The strong technology behind Oracle Hospitality combined with our knowledge of Online Distribution is what makes our partnership strong and effective, and enables us to make seamless integrations for Oracle Hospitality software."

"Achieving Oracle Validated Integration gives our customers confidence that the integration between SmartCONNECT and OPERA RRS 5.5 is functionally sound and performs as tested, "said David Hicks, vice president, Worldwide ISV, OEM and Java Business Development, Oracle. "For solutions deployed on-premises, in the cloud, or both, Oracle Validated Integration applies a rigorous technical review and test process that helps to reduce deployment risk and improves the user experience of the partner's integrated offering."

About SmartHOTEL

SmartHOTEL specializes in Oracle integrations with the main focus on integrated distribution solutions to Oracle Hospitality Distribution Cloud Service (formerly myfidelio.net), Oracle Hospitality OPERA PMS, and Oracle Hospitality Suite8 solutions. SmartHOTEL is also the technology provider behind Oracle Hospitality Distribution Channel Manager Cloud Service. For any questions regarding SmartCONNECT for PMS or anything else, feel free to contact SmartHOTEL on +31 (0)182 75 11 18 or sales@smarthotel.nl.

About Oracle Validated Integration

Oracle Validated Integration, available through the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), gives customers confidence that the integration of a complementary partner software product with an Oracle "on-premises" Application has been validated and the products work together as designed. This can help customers reduce risk, improve system implementation cycles, and provide for smoother upgrades and simpler maintenance. Oracle Validated Integration applies a rigorous technical process to review partner integrations and partners who successfully complete the program are authorized to use the "Oracle Validated Integration" logo. For more information, please visit Oracle.com at https://solutions.oracle.com.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) Specialized is the latest version of Oracle's partner program that provides partners with tools to better develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN Specialized offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to differentiate through Specializations. Specializations are achieved through competency development, business results, expertise and proven success. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

