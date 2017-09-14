MCLEAN, Va. – During the South American Hotel Investment & Tourism Conference (SAHIC 2017) held at the newly renovated Hilton Buenos Aires in Argentina, conference patron Hilton (NYSE: HLT) will highlight its commitment to Latin American expansion, demonstrated by its consistent portfolio growth surpassing 100 hotels in the region. During the 12 months ended June 30, 2017, Hilton has signed approximately 30 new deals, maintaining a robust pipeline of more than 70 properties in Latin America; and opened 15 new hotels, including six, which debuted this year in Brazil, Mexico and Uruguay.

Ted Middleton, senior vice president of development in Latin America; Juan Corvinos, managing director of development for Mexico, Central America, Andean region and the Hispanic Caribbean; and Fabian Rodriguez Suarez, managing director of development for Brazil and the Southern Cone, will represent Hilton at the conference.

As one of the top tourist destinations in the region, Argentina remains a key market for the company. Hilton currently has three hotels open, including Hilton Buenos Aires, Hilton Garden Inn Tucuman and Anselmo Buenos Aires, Curio Collection by Hilton.

"Our team continues to focus on Latin America for development and growth opportunities. The dynamic region offers great potential for the travel industry as we see recovering economies as well as a continued focus on driving foreign investments," said Middleton. "With 5.6 million (1) international travelers visiting Argentina in 2016, Argentina is one of the top 15 destinations in the world and plays an incredibly important role in our expansion efforts."

The company recently unveiled the redesign of Hilton Buenos Aires' lobby and dining spaces, including the addition of a brand new lobby bar, a Grab 'n' Go outlet, and six gazebos allowing guests to gather within the lobby. In addition, Hilton is actively pursuing further growth opportunities in Argentina and has four hotels under design or construction, including:

Hilton Pilar, Buenos Aires – expected to open in the first quarter of 2018

– expected to open in the first quarter of 2018 Hilton Garden Inn Neuquen – expected to open mid-2018

– expected to open mid-2018 Hampton by Hilton Bariloche – expected to open in 2019

– expected to open in 2019 Hilton Garden Inn Santa Fe – expected to open in 2020

Development Pipeline and Brands

Across the region, approximately 60 percent of Hilton's projects are driven by focused-service brands, such as Hilton Garden Inn and Hampton by Hilton. The company's current portfolio in Latin America includes nine brands, while its expansion plans in the region span seven of the company's existing brands: Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn and Hampton by Hilton.

Hilton maintains a strong pipeline of more than 70 projects and 11,300 rooms across Argentina, Belize, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay and Peru. Recent pipeline highlights include Hampton by Hilton Santiago Las Condes which was signed as the brand's largest in South America with 220 rooms, following last year's signing of the first Hilton Hotels & Resorts hotel in Chile with Hilton Santiago Las Condes; Hilton Asuncion, the brand's first in Paraguay; Hilton Medellin and Hilton Bogota Corferias, Colombia; nearly 10 deals across Central America, including the first Hilton Hotels & Resorts hotel in Guatemala; and approximately 15 new deals in Mexico – where Hilton now has more than 30 projects in the pipeline, including the first Curio Collection by Hilton in the country.

New Hotels

As of the second quarter of 2017, Hilton has surpassed 100 hotels in the region with more than 17,500 rooms. New hotel highlights this year include Hilton Rio de Janeiro Copacabana, the company's 100th hotel in the region; and several brand milestones in new markets such as Conrad San Luis Potosi, the brand's debut property in Mexico; Hampton Inn by Hilton Cancun Las Cumbres, the company's first in Cancun; and Hampton by Hilton Montevideo Carrasco, the brand's first in Uruguay, among others.

"Hilton has achieved a milestone year with the opening of our 100th hotel in the region, and we continue to build on our success and grow at a rapid rate," said Middleton. "We've maintained our growth in Latin America and we are eager to deliver new projects to our loyal guests."

By the end of 2017, Hilton is planning to open approximately 20 hotels, including the six already added to the portfolio this year. Upcoming opening highlights include:

Hilton Garden Inn Santo Andre – Brazil:

expected to open in September 2017

expected to open in September 2017 Hilton Garden Inn Santa Fe, Mexico City – Mexico : expected to open in the fourth quarter 2017 as Hilton's first dual-brand property in Mexico, adjacent to the DoubleTree by Hilton Mexico City Santa Fe

: expected to open in the fourth quarter 2017 as Hilton's first dual-brand property in Mexico, adjacent to the DoubleTree by Hilton Mexico City Santa Fe The Fives Downtown Hotel & Residences, Curio Collection by Hilton – Mexico: expected to open in the fourth quarter 2017, as the first for the brand in Mexico

expected to open in the fourth quarter 2017, as the first for the brand in Mexico Conrad Cartagena – Colombia : expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2017, as the first for the brand in Colombia

: expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2017, as the first for the brand in Colombia Hampton by Hilton and DoubleTree by Hilton Bogota Airport – Colombia : both expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2017

: both expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2017 Mahogany Bay Resort & Beach Club, Curio Collection by Hilton - Belize – expected to open by the end of the year

Additional property openings are planned in Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico and Peru.

For further information regarding Hilton development opportunities, visit www.hiltonworldwide.com/development.

(1) UNWTO Tourism Highlights: 2017 Edition