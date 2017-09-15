Local Measure Partners With Two Of The World’s Premier Luxury Hotel Brands, Expands Into More Than 600 Cities Worldwide
Local Measure’s Social Guest Intelligence Platform 125% Year over Year in the Hotel Industry Growth
Local Measure's CEO and Founder, Jonathan Barouch, said, " We are pleased to announce our partnership with these incredible, iconic brands and our rapidly accelerating growth in the luxury hospitality segment and throughout the hotel industry. In addition to our luxury presence, we now also partner with four of the five biggest brands in the industry worldwide. Utilizing our social intelligence platform, properties at an increasing number of hotels have been able to take personalization to a new level, building loyalty and increasing guest satisfaction where it counts – during a guest's stay on property. We look forward to our continued growth, and to sharing more success stories with the industry."
Local Measure's technology that allows brands and businesses to deliver exceptional service to their customers, engage with them in real-time and build out rich customer profiles on their preferences.
"We are pleased to partner with Local Measure, an innovator in the social intelligence space," said Michelle Heston, Regional Director of Public Relations at Fairmont Hotels & Resorts. "Together, we have raised the bar on our ability to engage and look after our guests - gaining insight into their wants and needs during the guest stay, and providing surprising service that exceeds expectations. We look forward to even more success together in the future."
"We are pleased to work with Local Measure, a leading provider of social media marketing and communications services," said a spokesperson for Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts. "Their strategic marketing tools will allow us to enhance real-time guest engagement and create even more personalized Banyan Tree experiences."
Banyan Tree offers a Sanctuary to rejuvenate the mind, body and soul in awe-inspiring locations around the globe. An all-villa concept often with private pools, Banyan Tree provides genuine, authentic service and a distinctive, premium retreat experience.
Fairmont Hotels & Resorts connects guests to the very best of its destinations worldwide, providing travelers with memorable travel experiences, thoughtful and attentive service and luxury hotels that are truly unforgettable. Each Fairmont property reflects the locale's energy, culture and history through locally inspired cuisine, spirited bars and lounges and distinctive design and decor. With more than 70 hotels globally, and many more in development, the Fairmont collection boasts some of the most iconic and distinctive hotels in the world.
About Local Measure
Headquartered in Australia with offices in Europe, Asia and The United States, Local Measure is the leading customer intelligence platform in the tourism and hospitality sectors. Local Measure"s clients include many of the world"s largest tourism and hospitality brands. The company merges local content, social media and mobile technology, to provide customers with live access to operationalize customer data, rich content and analytics at a local level. For more information about Local Measure, visit our website and follow us on Instagram and Facebook.