GENEVA – HOSCO, the world's leading hospitality network, has today announced that it is teaming up with Europe's largest group of vocational hospitality schools, L'Association Européenne des Ecoles d'Hôtellerie et de Tourisme (AEHT).

In a landmark deal, AEHT members schools have access to a dynamic, engaging digital network, connecting the world's best and most qualified hospitality talent with the world's leading hospitality employers. The new agreement will make HOSCO's full range of services available to eligible AEHT students and will increase HOSCO'S awareness while driving new subscribers to the HOSCO platform.

According to Olivier Bracard, HOSCO's Chief Executive Officer: "We're absolutely delighted to be teaming up with AEHT. They are Europe's leading group of hospitality vocational schools with over 400 schools signed up, and we are the leading professional network for hospitality. Teaming up like this was a natural progression for both parties and it makes sense for us to get together".

John Lohr, HOSCO's Director of Development for School Relations added: "All of this will help us to grow our base. Students from AEHT schools across Europe participating in any of their many events and competitions will be invited to join the HOSCO platform, where they will be able to create personalised, professional profiles and to connect with all other AEHT members. It will also give them direct links to students, professionals, and importantly jobs in hospitality across the world."

Nadine Schintgen, AEHT General Secretary commented: "We're delighted to partner with HOSCO to support our digital transition and to add even more value to AEHT membership. Members will automatically become part of the AEHT community on HOSCO where they can enjoy the full benefits of our developed network and gain valuable exposure to hospitality companies and hiring managers around the world.

"All HOSCO member companies will be able to instantly view all AEHT members and identify potential talent for their businesses, and we will be able to keep better track of our members once they graduate and continue to provide them with opportunities over the course of their careers."

