HEDNA Opens Early Registration for 2018 North American Global Distribution Conference
HEDNA Event Ignites Dialogue on Global Distribution and Innovations in Technology January 29th - 31st in Austin, Texas
"HEDNA’s mission is to equip hoteliers with the intelligence to recognize and contribute to the future of distribution and technology, and our events bring that mission to life around the globe," said Sarah Fults, the association’s president. "This year’s program is uniquely designed to foster collaboration and access to the leading influencers at the forefront of our industry. The event attendees, sponsors, and presenters represent the best and brightest minds, and we expect the Austin event will foster advancements and lasting relationships."
HEDNA is comprised of hospitality industry leaders and innovators. Members represent all areas of distribution including hotels, representation and management companies, GDSs, switch companies, OTAs, tour operators, software and payment service providers, industry consultants and educational institutions.
