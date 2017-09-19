Austin, TX – HEDNA, the Hotel Electronic Distribution Network Association, today announced that registration now open for their 2018 North American Global Distribution Conference. The event will be held from January 29th through January 31st at the Fairmont Austin Hotel, ideally located in the vibrant Central Business District. Before the main conference, HEDNA will host Education Monday – HEDNA U, featuring morning sessions and afternoon workshops on January 29th.

HEDNA’s international conferences deliver the most comprehensive information, insights, and dialogue on emerging trends that impact the hotel industry. Across the educational tracks at the event, each session will present a snapshot of the most transformative ideas shaping the future of hotel distribution from tech industry leaders, hoteliers, entrepreneurs, executives, influencers and more. The conference also provides a unique opportunity for attendees to explore the latest innovations, learn best practices and offers valuable networking experiences. The full agenda and details are available at austinhedna.com/agenda.

"HEDNA’s mission is to equip hoteliers with the intelligence to recognize and contribute to the future of distribution and technology, and our events bring that mission to life around the globe," said Sarah Fults, the association’s president. "This year’s program is uniquely designed to foster collaboration and access to the leading influencers at the forefront of our industry. The event attendees, sponsors, and presenters represent the best and brightest minds, and we expect the Austin event will foster advancements and lasting relationships."

HEDNA is comprised of hospitality industry leaders and innovators. Members represent all areas of distribution including hotels, representation and management companies, GDSs, switch companies, OTAs, tour operators, software and payment service providers, industry consultants and educational institutions.

Maximize your experience at the conference by registering and making your hotel reservations early, and stay up-to-date at austinhedna.com where you’ll find news, announcements, and information on how to navigate the event.

Organizations interesting in limited sponsorship programs and packages are invited to learn more by visiting austinhedna.com/sponsorship-opportunities.