Marriott Hotels has announced the three winning tech start-ups of its 2017 European accelerator programme, TestBED. These selected companies will now pilot their innovative solutions and technologies in three Marriott Hotels in Europe, with a chance to grow through expert guidance from industry leaders.

After being shortlisted from almost 150 applicants across 24 countries, eight start-ups pitched to a panel of judges last month, aiming to shape the future travel and hospitality experience. The panel included Georgie Barrat, presenter of The Gadget Show, in addition to tech industry leaders and senior Marriott figures. The following three start-ups were crowned the winners following a rigorous judging process:

MyManu

Piloting at: Frankfurt Marriott Hotel

A UK start-up that developed 'Click' - wireless earbuds that offer live voice translation to 37 languages. For Marriott Hotels 'Click' can offer the ability to communicate with guests in their native language and make their interaction with Marriott associates feel more seamless and natural. The technology can also be used for meetings and events held within Marriott Hotels.

mymanu.com

HiJiffy

Piloting at: London Marriott Hotel Regents Park

A Portugal based start-up that developed an AI powered Chatbot designed for the hospitality sector. Using Chabot's Marriott Hotels can offer its guests with a variety of services using Facebook Messenger at any place and time and in an effective and efficient way.

www.hijiffy.com

Optishower

Piloting at: Amsterdam Marriott Hotel

A Portugal-based start-up that has developed smart meters to measure water and electricity consumption and the ability to provide associates and guests with analysis of usage. Marriott Hotels could offer its guests the ability to track their own consumption and be rewarded for sustainable energy use during their stay.

www.optishower.com

Marriott TestBED is now in its second year following its debut in 2016. The hugely popular accelerator programme attracts start-ups that aim to enhance the entire hotel guest experience. For more information, visit www.marriotttestbed.com.