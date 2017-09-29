DALLAS -- Hotels.com® has released data* revealing a new wave of young travelers who are swapping beaches and beers for action-packed, celebrity-inspired fitness getaways, that are sure to result in a boom of 'welfies' – workout selfies.

Results from the Hotels.com Activacations Survey show that a whopping 80 percent of 18-35 year olds now consider keeping fit one of the most important parts of their holiday experience, compared to 66 percent of baby boomers.

The survey carried out by Hotels.com travel experts shows that the rise of the 'activacation' is also down to a barrage of social media 'fitfluencers' who are combining sun, sea and sport. Social media is poised for the 'welfie' to make waves with young vacationers now more likely to upload a sweaty workout selfie (16 percent) than a sexy swimwear shot (10 percent).

Millennial travelers are generally looking for richer, more unusual holiday experiences and admit that they use exercise to meet new people (27 percent) and explore new places from an alternative perspective (32 percent). Wanting to create unique memories (42 percent) and prove that they're making the most of their holiday on social media (29 percent) also ranked highly.

Many travelers are happy to give up top-notch food (42 percent), relaxing, (38 percent), sightseeing (32 percent) and even alcohol (24 percent) to get their fitness fix on vacation. Fitness is now so ingrained in the holiday experience, demand for superior fitness experiences from hotels has also reached a new high. State-of-the-art fitness facilities (26 percent), personal training (20 percent), healthy menus (25 percent) and free wearable fitness tech (17 percent) all are high on the hotel wish list.

While men seek to take part in extreme physical activities on vacation, such as cross-fit (12 percent), beach boot-camp (12 percent) and wakeboarding (16 percent), a quarter (25 percent) of women are opting for holistic wellness holidays with meditation, yoga and tai chi topping the activacation agenda. The top five activities travelers would be prepared to try are:

Strength and body weight training (69 percent)

Mountaineering (45 percent)

Personal training (34 percent)

HIIT swimming (26 percent)

Hot yoga (25 percent)

"Fitness and vacation are becoming synonymous, especially with millennial travelers," said Taylor L.Cole, APR, travel expert for Hotels.com. "It's now so important that millennials are choosing hotels based on how they'll help them keep fit on vacation. From gym sessions with jaw-dropping views of Mt. Fuji in Tokyo to yoga lessons on the beach in Cabo San Lucas, there are some incredible opportunities for a completely individual activacation. Millennials want deals and perks when they book, like getting instant savings and free nights, and they want fulfilling experiences where they see destinations from a fresh perspective. Everything must be shareable, so social media plays a key role with vacations featuring fitness."

Sam Renouf, general manager for sports at ACTIVE Network® comments, "Our millions of monthly ACTIVE.com visitors often seek opportunities to test their physical limits, even in traditionally leisure-focused locales. Whether they're traveling to a triathlon in Los Cabos or a Turkey Trot in Los Angeles, accommodations and experiences that align with their active lifestyle will enhance the adventure."

Top wellness hotels around the world

The Westin Verasa Napa, California

Thanks to its new Gear Lending Program,guests of The Westin Verasa Napa have access to New Balance shoes and clothing during their stay. Go it alone or have the running concierge take you out through wine country. The gym and pool offer more fitness-focused options and the special SuperFoods Rx menu ensures meals are always healthy.The Westin Verasa Napa is available from $279 per night**.

1711 Ti Sana Detox Retreat & Spa, Milan



Perfect for detox, weight management and lifestyle improvement, guests are invited to revitalize and heal in this tranquil environment. Offering a comprehensive approach to wellness, Ti Sana's signature 'Healtheatarian' tailored wellness programs combine organic vegan nutrition, therapeutic physical activity and holistic therapies to ensure guests leave feeling rested and refreshed. The 1711 Ti Sana Detox Retreat & Spa is available from $162 per night.

Park Hyatt Tokyo, Tokyo



A 47th floor sky-scraping gym! The gymnasium and aerobics studio flank either side of the pool on the sky-lit 47th floor of the hotel, giving jaw-dropping views of the Tokyo cityscape and the sacred slopes of Mt. Fuji. The gym is equipped with LifeFitness weight training and fitness equipment, and personal trainers assist guests and members with tailored fitness programs. Of course, you can always just do some laps too. The pool is amazing. The Park Hyatt Tokyo is available from $443 per night.

Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Resort and Spa, Cabo San Lucas



Adults-only Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Resort and Spa has a range of daily activities for its guests, including water aerobics, power walks, dance lessons, Pilates and a morning yoga session that takes place right on the beach. If you're looking for a little relaxation, head to the spa and treat yourself to one of its detoxifying Ayurveda Abhyanga massages. Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Resort and Spa is available from $461 per night.

*Survey of 8400 adults across 28 countries, carried out by OnePoll between March 31, 2017 and June 21, 2017. All statistics included in the release come from this survey.

** Prices quoted include taxes and fees and are subject to availability at the time of booking. All prices quoted are 'from' prices and are accurate as of September 21, 2017.

