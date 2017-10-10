Cloudbeds, the leading provider of hospitality management software for independent properties (hotels, hostels, inns, bed and breakfasts, campgrounds, and more), today announced their acquisition of OneRooftop, an intuitive software solution and website builder for vacation rentals. The acquisition accelerates Cloudbeds' development efforts to provide the friendliest and most advanced property management solution for vacation rentals.

"We have always believed that independent operators are the future of hospitality and, more than ever, hosts and management companies need access to professional tools that will allow them to compete effectively in more established hospitality distribution outlets." said Adam Harris, Cloudbeds CEO and co-founder. "We are thrilled to have the OneRooftop team join our mission to be the number one trusted partner for all independent operators."

OneRooftop, formerly known as WebChalet, was founded in 2010 by husband and wife team, Chad and Sarah Brubaker. As avid travelers, they wanted to fix what they saw was wrong with booking a vacation rental after a trip to Buenos Aires. For the past seven years, they've been building software to empower professional vacation rental businesses. In that time, they've managed to secure direct integrations and partnerships with some of the largest brands in the vacation rental space, including Airbnb and HomeAway.

"Together, Cloudbeds and OneRooftop are building a new kind of property management system," said Sarah Brubaker, co-founder of OneRooftop. "Our goal is to help vacation rentals compete within a changing and dynamic marketplace and give them access to the best tools to manage reservations and promote availability across OTAs."

"We're bringing together the best of both worlds - our vacation rental know-how and Cloudbeds' expertise in hotel-style management and distribution will allow us to create an amazing product for vacation rental owners and managers." says Chad Brubaker, co-founder and CEO of OneRooftop. "We're looking forward to releasing the next generation of vacation rental software together."

Contact

Alex Gaggioli

Marketing Manager

Send Email