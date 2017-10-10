Cloudbeds Acquires OneRooftop and Steps Up Their Vacation Rental Offerings
The acquisition accelerates Cloudbeds’ development efforts to provide the friendliest and most advanced property management solution for vacation rentals.
OneRooftop, formerly known as WebChalet, was founded in 2010 by husband and wife team, Chad and Sarah Brubaker. As avid travelers, they wanted to fix what they saw was wrong with booking a vacation rental after a trip to Buenos Aires. For the past seven years, they've been building software to empower professional vacation rental businesses. In that time, they've managed to secure direct integrations and partnerships with some of the largest brands in the vacation rental space, including Airbnb and HomeAway.
"Together, Cloudbeds and OneRooftop are building a new kind of property management system," said Sarah Brubaker, co-founder of OneRooftop. "Our goal is to help vacation rentals compete within a changing and dynamic marketplace and give them access to the best tools to manage reservations and promote availability across OTAs."
"We're bringing together the best of both worlds - our vacation rental know-how and Cloudbeds' expertise in hotel-style management and distribution will allow us to create an amazing product for vacation rental owners and managers." says Chad Brubaker, co-founder and CEO of OneRooftop. "We're looking forward to releasing the next generation of vacation rental software together."
About Cloudbeds
Cloudbeds creates cloud-based hospitality management software that simplifies the working lives of independent property owners, operators, and employees. Cloudbeds' award-winning software is trusted by thousands of hotels, hostels, and groups in over 120 countries. With over 300 distribution integrations, Cloudbeds connects to more marketplaces than any software in the hospitality industry. Cloudbeds has offices in San Diego, São Paulo, and Dublin. For more information, please visit www.cloudbeds.com.