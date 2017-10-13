Press Release

Strategic portfolio revamp for Kempinski in Middle East and Africa

Emerald Palace Kempinski Palm Jumeirah Dubai

Outstanding new destinations will be added to the Middle East and Africa portfolio of Kempinski Hotels in the coming months and throughout 2018, as Kempinski continues to strengthen its foothold in the region's luxury segment with a portfolio revamp.

With two prestigious openings in the pipeline and additional projects underway in the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Africa, Kempinski is making significant investments in prestige properties in the region to satisfy growing demand for authentic luxury hospitality.

"Our hotels in the Middle East and Africa feature some of the most iconic luxury properties in the Kempinski portfolio and our upcoming openings, including Emerald Palace Kempinski Palm Jumeirah Dubai Hotel and Kempinski Hotel Muscat, are sure to fulfil this brand promise," said Henk Meyknecht, COO Middle East and Africa. "At the same time, we are applying increasingly higher standards across our portfolio and, as a result, Kempinski Hotel Ajman will exit the portfolio as of January next year."

In line with the long-term vision for Middle East and Africa, Kempinski targets operating luxury hotels in each key city within the GCC, as well actively expanding presence through selective growth in exciting destinations in Africa.

UPCOMING OPENINGS:



KEMPINSKI HOTEL MUSCAT

MUSCAT / OMAN

(opening in Q1 2018)

Nestled within the community of Al Mouj and spread along six kilometers of stunning coastline, the Kempinski Muscat is an unparalleled luxury destination in the capital of Oman. Future guests will be delighted by two kilometres of white sandy beach; Oman's only signature PGA standard 18-hole golf course, designed by Greg Norman; as well as the 400-berth Al Mouj Marina, Oman's largest private yachting hub. Next to the Kempinski Hotel Muscat with 310 rooms amongst 40 suites and two presidential suites, each with a private swimming pool, the Kempinski Residences features 77 serviced apartments for long stays and leasings. Eight unique restaurants and bars offer a wide culinary range – inside and under the open sky.



EMERALD PALACE KEMPINSKI PALM JUMEIRAH DUBAI

DUBAI / UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

(opening in Q2 2018)

With its opening scheduled in 2018, this legendary European Palace in Dubai will complement the Kempinski Hotel & Residences Palm Jumeirah, opened in 2011. The outstanding palace hotel will feature 389 rooms and suites. Rooms start at a size of 67 square metres and are thus the largest rooms in this category on the Palm. In addition, the Emerald Palace stands out due to the largest indoor swimming pool, with 175 square metres, as well as the largest private cinema on Palm Jumeirah with a capacity of 80 seats. Guests can enjoy 500 metres of private sandy beach and the 3,000 square metres Cinq Mondes spa, including 24 spacious treatment rooms and two private spa suites. The hotel hosts six exclusive culinary experiences, including all-day dining; the lobby lounge, pool and beach bar; in-room dining; 'Mix', the first restaurant operated by renowned 3-Michelin starred chef Alain Ducasse in the UAE; the Italian en vogue restaurant 'All'onda' from New York, managed by China Grill Management; 'Il Riccio' Beach House & Restaurant, managed by Doğuş Group; and an upcoming Lounge/Bar.