Hotel couture: Designer makes clothes from Paris hotel curtains

One evening, fashion designer Alexandra Hartmann was walking down a street in her native Paris when she spotted a pair of old curtains -- abandoned in front of a hotel in the city's Belleville district. "There was something that really kind of attracted me about the fabric, it was fascinating," Hartmann tells CNN Travel. Struck by the luxurious texture of the material and its eye-catching, reversible pattern, Hartmann's creative side kicked in. "I thought, wow I could make something very cool with this," she recalls. This serendipitous discovery marked the beginning of Hôtel -- Hartmann's curtain-turned-clothing fashion collection. Now the designer regularly turns unwanted Parisian hotel curtains into beautiful jackets.