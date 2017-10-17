External Article

Airbnb’s home-hotel hybrid will open in Florida next year

techcrunch.com

While Airbnb continues to grow its number of hosts and guests on the platform, sending the hotel industry into a frenzy, landlords and building owners don’t share the same enthusiasm for the home-sharing platform as Airbnb users.

But the company has a new plan that gets each party on board with home-sharing.

The company is collaborating with development firm Newgard Development Group to build a 324-unit building in Kissimmee, FL that will be branded as an Airbnb building. Tenants in the building will be able to rent their apartments or individual rooms (exclusively on Airbnb, of course) for up to 180 days of the year, and will be encouraged to do so. The first building will be called Niido, powered by Airbnb.