Five people to win holiday travel with the "Orbitz Fly Me Home Sweepstakes"
"During the holidays, we want to spend time with the people that mean the most to us," said Ramses Meijer, General Manager of Orbitz. "For some people, that means a trip home, for others, it may mean getting together with friends and family at a beach, mountain or other destination. No matter where they plan to gather, Orbitz is proud to help bring them together."
A recent Orbitz poll reveals that while many people look forward to traveling home for the holidays, a slight majority (51.9%) would prefer a "destination holiday," possibly gathering around a palm tree rather than a Christmas tree or ringing in the new year while skiing down a mountain slope[1]. But since 100% of travelers prefer to save money, Orbitz curates the best hotel deals at www.orbitz.com/deals.
Best Days to Book Holiday Travel[2]
Conventional wisdom says that the days around Christmas and Thanksgiving are among the busiest travel periods of the year. Data from Orbitz Insiders backs this up, showing that in 2016, these weeks saw traffic spike more than a third as compared to an average week.
However, it's not too late to score a good deal on holiday travel. While it is a good rule to book air travel as early as possible for the best fares and widest selection, Orbitz data shows that holiday airfares remain fairly consistent until about two weeks prior to Thanksgiving and around three weeks before Christmas, at which point they begin to creep upwards.
For cost-conscious travelers looking for the right day to book their flights, analysis by Orbitz data experts reveals the days that may offer the best deals for the holidays. For Thanksgiving, travelers are likely to find the best deals on Thursday, October 26th, Christmas travelers might look to book a bargain fare on Friday, October 20th, while the day to find the lowest flight prices for New Year's Eve is likely to be on Saturday, November 4th.
