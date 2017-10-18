NEW YORK and GENEVA -- Fornova announced that it is joining forces with eRevMax, bringing its market intelligence and market visibility tools to the eRevMax LIVE OS platform. Now hotels that visit the platform for best of breed technology solutions can access Fornova's industry leading Strategic Distribution Management tools, which provide unparalleled insight into a hotel's online market position, efficacy in selling across markets, and recommendations to help optimize distribution.

Fornova's CEO, Dori Stein, said, "We are pleased to join with eRevMax to help hoteliers optimize distribution." He continued, "Joining Fornova's Strategic Distribution Management tools with the LIVE OS platform will help hotels leverage the fundamentally dynamic nature of the online marketplace, price their products better, and distribute them more effectively. It's a great way to optimize the booking path to a hotel's advantage - and maximize visibility."

Fornova's patented technologies for scanning, extracting and analysing massive amounts of information from the online marketplace provide an advanced solution that allows hotels to collect and analyse all the available information from the market, to better understand how their hotels are priced, ranked and presented on the different online distribution channels.

"LIVE OS is the first hospitality platform that brings together all the tools that hoteliers need to make smart technology decisions, regardless of brand affiliation or the size of the property. Fornova's cutting edge technology helps hotels better understand their market position and stay one step ahead of the competition," said Yoram Ben-Zvi, Chief Operating Officer at eRevMax. "Utilizing Fornova's Smart Distribution solutions adds an even greater tool-set available on the LIVE OS platform to any hotels looking to effectively manage and control their distribution in real-time."

About Fornova





Fornova's intelligence-based technology drives dynamic online distribution for the hotel industry. Based in Israel with offices in London, Amsterdam and New York, Fornova's solutions are gaining rapid adoption, serving more than 13,000 hotels worldwide, and have won recognition as the most cutting edge market intelligence and market visibility tools available. www.fornova.com.

About eRevMax

eRevMax is the Gold Standard in connectivity, supporting hotels through channel management, rate intelligence and connectivity solutions. The company connects multiple online channels to the hotels' PMSs to seamlessly deliver ARI updates and reservations.

eRevMax works closely with more than 350 channel and technology partners helping more than 9,000 hotels worldwide to increase revenue opportunities and streamline business processes. It is the connectivity partner of choice for large hotel groups, mid-scale chains as well as small properties in both luxury and budget segment worldwide providing solutions through its core product brands - RateTiger, RTConnect and LIVE OS.

For more details, please visit http://www.erevmax.com/ or contact marketing@erevmax.com.

