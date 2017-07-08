Performance

STR: US hotel results for week ending 24 December

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee – The U.S. hotel industry reported negative results in the three key performance metrics during the week of 18-24 December 2016, according to data from STR.

In year-over-year comparisons, the industry's occupancy decreased 1.2% to 42.2%, and average daily rate (ADR) was down 3.0% to US$106.06. As a result, revenue per available room (RevPAR) fell 4.2% to US$44.76.

Among the Top 25 Markets, Washington, D.C.-Maryland-Virginia, posted the largest increases across the three key performance metrics. Occupancy in the market rose 8.9% to 37.6%, ADR was up 8.9% to US$100.40 and RevPAR grew 18.6% to US$37.72.

Three additional markets saw a double-digit lift in RevPAR for the week: Denver, Colorado (+13.6% to US$40.81); Detroit, Michigan (+13.4% to US$32.59); and Dallas, Texas (+11.5% to US$33.74).

Six markets experienced a double-digit drop in RevPAR: Miami/Hialeah, Florida (-31.1% to US$111.61); Orlando, Florida (-27.9% to US$65.95); New Orleans, Louisiana (-25.6% to US$39.82); Tampa/St. Petersburg, Florida (-15.1% to US$45.64); Anaheim/Santa Ana, California (-14.4% to US$81.79); and San Diego, California (-10.7% to US$55.23).

Three markets reported double-digit decreases in ADR: Miami/Hialeah (-22.4% to US$178.88), Orlando (-11.5% to US$106.40) and New Orleans (-10.4% to US$101.54).

Five markets saw a double-digit decline in occupancy: Orlando (-18.5% to 62.0%), New Orleans (-17.0% to 39.2%), Tampa/St. Petersburg (-13.2% to 47.2%), Anaheim/Santa Ana (-12.9% to 60.3%) and Miami/Hialeah (-11.2% to 62.4%).