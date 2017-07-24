Performance

STR analysis: 32 months of Airbnb and hotel data in 13 global markets

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee – An unprecedented independent analysis by STR compared 32 months of Airbnb proprietary data with hotel performance data in 13 major global markets. The analysis revealed key findings regarding occupancy levels in each sector as well as trends in hotel compression nights and rate premiums.

STR compared hotel performance data from its global database with Airbnb-sourced data in 13 markets from 1 December 2013 through 31 July 2016. For the purposes of the analysis, STR excluded Airbnb data for units deemed incomparable to hotels (such as shared accommodations).

Markets included: Barcelona, Boston, London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Miami, New Orleans, Paris, San Francisco, Seattle, Sydney, Tokyo and Washington, D.C.

"We are excited to share our findings from the first comprehensive study on this topic that uses actual Airbnb data and not a scraped data set," said Jan Freitag, STR's senior VP for lodging insights. "It is not surprising that results were different in each market, but data suggests that Airbnb owners seem to not deploy yield management strategies as effectively as their hotel counterparts. Occupancies of hotels are higher than Airbnb occupancies, while hotels charge a higher room rate."

Three key findings: