Things seem to be going from strength to strength in Indonesia, with TOPHOTELPROJECTS forecasting 112 projects in the pipeline over the coming years. Projects in the region continue to hit a high standard of luxury, with all of the projected opening to have at least 4-stars, in fact 65 of the new developments will have this rating, while the remaining 47 will be ranked as 5-star hotels. Indonesia continues to attract discerning travelers and remains a popular destination for honeymooners and those seeking a truly memorable experience in an exotic location.

The 112 proposed new projects will give the region a whopping additional key count of 21,897, an ample amount to cater for the hundreds of tourists that flock to the islands' shores every year. The majority of the projects are currently under construction, 85 to be exact, with 11 projects in the planning stages and a further 14 in the pre-opening stages. All of this bodes well for this year, which is set to see a total of 54 projects open across the country. 2018 will see the opening of 29 new hotels, while 2019 and 2020 will slow down slightly, with 14 and 15 projected openings respectively.

The new resorts and hotels are perhaps obviously located in the most desirable destinations that the islands have to offer. Concentrated in Jakarta and Bali, with 28 and 29 openings in each respectively, Ubud follows behind with 10 projects to open in the near future. These touristic centres boast some of the most idyllic locations on earth and are known for their mix of leisure activities such as surfing and yoga as well as jungle and beaches, meaning there is something for everyone in Indonesia.

Let's take a look at some ongoing projects in Indonesia:

Four Points by Sheraton Bintan, Lagoi Bay

Located on a site with a beach frontage spanning nearly 165 meters, the hotel is part of the Lagoi Bay mixed-use development, a new integrated resort destination spanning 1,300 acres on the northern end of Bintan.

The Cordis Nusa Dua Bali

Each Cordis hotel are individual in style, architecture and design, all of which are reflective of its location and culture, and tailored to the requirements of our guests, from the corporate travelers to honeymooners to multi-generational families.

PARKROYAL Pecatu Bali Resort

PARKROYAL Pecatu Bali Resort will be part of the 400-hectare Pecatu Indah Resort, an integrated development with planned facilities including a shopping mall and conference venues that can accommodate up to 12,000 people.

View Source

Contact

Lennart Kooy

associate partner TOPHOTELMEDIA

Send Email