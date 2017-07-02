Indonesia’s hospitality market booms with over 100 projected openings
The new resorts and hotels are perhaps obviously located in the most desirable destinations that the islands have to offer. Concentrated in Jakarta and Bali, with 28 and 29 openings in each respectively, Ubud follows behind with 10 projects to open in the near future. These touristic centres boast some of the most idyllic locations on earth and are known for their mix of leisure activities such as surfing and yoga as well as jungle and beaches, meaning there is something for everyone in Indonesia.
Let's take a look at some ongoing projects in Indonesia:
Four Points by Sheraton Bintan, Lagoi Bay
Located on a site with a beach frontage spanning nearly 165 meters, the hotel is part of the Lagoi Bay mixed-use development, a new integrated resort destination spanning 1,300 acres on the northern end of Bintan.
Each Cordis hotel are individual in style, architecture and design, all of which are reflective of its location and culture, and tailored to the requirements of our guests, from the corporate travelers to honeymooners to multi-generational families.
PARKROYAL Pecatu Bali Resort will be part of the 400-hectare Pecatu Indah Resort, an integrated development with planned facilities including a shopping mall and conference venues that can accommodate up to 12,000 people.
