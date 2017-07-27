Performance

STR: US hotel revenues reach all-time high

BROOMFIELD, Colorado – Results from STR's 2017 HOST Almanac indicate that U.S. hotel industry revenue and house profit reached all-time highs in 2016.

Revenues topped an estimated US$199 billion in 2016, increasing nearly US$9 billion from 2015. Total industry-wide house profit exceeded US$76 billion, a per-available-room increase of 2.0% from 2015.

Even though records were set in each category, STR's Consulting & Analytics team notes that growth was much lower than the levels experienced in 2015. House profit increased 4.0% compared with 11.1% in 2015. Total revenues increased 4.5% in 2016 after rising 8.1% in 2015.

"Inflation-adjusted revenues topped the previous peak, and real house profit levels were the second-highest we've seen," said Joseph Rael, STR's director of financial performance. "However, in the past year, we've also seen revenue growth slow considerably throughout the country. With RevPAR (revenue per available room) growth forecasted below 3% for the next couple of years, we only expect modest profit increases in the short term."