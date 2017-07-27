STR: US hotel revenues reach all-time high
Revenues topped an estimated US$199 billion in 2016, increasing nearly US$9 billion from 2015. Total industry-wide house profit exceeded US$76 billion, a per-available-room increase of 2.0% from 2015.
Even though records were set in each category, STR's Consulting & Analytics team notes that growth was much lower than the levels experienced in 2015. House profit increased 4.0% compared with 11.1% in 2015. Total revenues increased 4.5% in 2016 after rising 8.1% in 2015.
"Inflation-adjusted revenues topped the previous peak, and real house profit levels were the second-highest we've seen," said Joseph Rael, STR's director of financial performance. "However, in the past year, we've also seen revenue growth slow considerably throughout the country. With RevPAR (revenue per available room) growth forecasted below 3% for the next couple of years, we only expect modest profit increases in the short term."
Please note that this data is extrapolated using rooms revenue data for those hotels reporting to STR, as well as profitability data from properties reporting to the HOST P&L program. Also, house profit is defined as profit before deductions for non-operating income, expenses and management fees.
