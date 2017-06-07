South East Asia is currently experiencing a construction boom, with an incredible 437 hotels being built in the region at the moment. Across the area's nearly 10 countries, properties by big name operators and independent hotel developers alike are breaking ground with a view to opening in the coming years. South East Asia has long been a desirable destination for those looking for sun-soaked beaches, great food, incredible landscapes and exotic and tropical getaways. Thailand and Indonesia are some of the most visited tourist regions on the planet, and even lesser visited countries such as Myanmar and Cambodia are experiencing growth due to a push by their governments to boost the economy through tourism, cemented by new figures released by TOPHOTELPROJECTS that Myanmar will receive 17 new hotels, while Cambodia is set to benefit from 15 new projects. One of Myanmar's most talked about projects is the Pan Pacific Yangon, a new build, luxury 5-star hotel with 348 rooms that will form part of a complex that also has office and retail space.

Most of the 437 openings are concentrated in well-worn tourist destinations, such as Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia, who are set to open 81, 79 and 113 projects respectively in each location. The Malaysian project Hotel Jen Kuala Lumpur is set to open at the end of 2019 and features a stunning tower design to house the 4-star hotel's 200 rooms, restaurants and meeting facilities over 36 floors.

The region's smaller countries will also see a swathe of new hotel buildings popping up – Laos will get 11 new hotels, including the 5-star InterContinental Vientiane, while the 330 room Radisson Blu Cam Ranh Bay, set to open at the beginning of 2019, will be one of the 69 projects to open in Vietnam. 37 new hotels will be opening over the next few years in the Philippines, and Singapore will continue to attract tourists with the opening of 15 new projects over the coming years.

More information on hotel construction in South East Asia can be found on TOPHOTELPROJECTS, the specialized service provider in the exchange of cutting-edge information of hotel construction in the international hospitality industry.

