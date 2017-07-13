Performance

STR: Middle East and Africa hotel pipeline for June 2017

LONDON -- STR's June 2017 Pipeline Report shows 160,120 rooms in 583 hotel projects Under Contract in the Middle East and 56,289 rooms in 310 projects Under Contract in Africa.

Under Contract data includes projects in the In Construction, Final Planning and Planning stages but does not include projects in the Unconfirmed stage.

The Under Contract total in the Middle East represents a 3.6% increase in rooms Under Contract compared with June 2016. Specifically in the In Construction phase, the Middle East reported 94,748 rooms in 300 projects. Based on number of rooms, that is a 15.6% increase in year-over-year comparisons.