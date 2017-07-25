STR: Europe hotel performance for Q2 2017
Euro constant currency, Q2 2017 vs. Q2 2016
Europe
- Occupancy: +2.1% to 75.1%
- Average daily rate (ADR): +4.4% to EUR114.10
- Revenue per available room (RevPAR): +6.5% to EUR85.67
Local currency, Q2 2017 vs. Q2 2016
Germany
- Occupancy: -0.8% to 73.8%
- ADR: -0.4% to EUR101.24
- RevPAR: -1.1% to EUR74.76
Supply growth (+1.1%) played a role in the overall performance decrease for the country, reaching 1% for the first time since Q4 2014. Despite the performance at the national level, Q2 RevPAR growth was strong in Cologne (+14.9%) and Hamburg (+14.5%). Performance in Cologne was due to large events such as Art Cologne (April) and the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship (May). Hamburg's levels received a lift ahead of the G20 summit in early July.
Netherlands
- Occupancy: +3.9% to 79.5%
- ADR: +6.0% to EUR129.19
- RevPAR: +10.1% to EUR102.72
The absolute occupancy level was the highest for a Q2 in the Netherlands since 2006. Performance growth was especially pronounced in April (RevPAR: +14.2%). At the market level, Amsterdam reported double-digit RevPAR growth (+10.5%) for the quarter, due primarily to a 7.5% lift in ADR to EUR164.91.
United Kingdom
- Occupancy: +1.0% to 79.6%
- ADR: +5.2% to GBP94.22
- RevPAR: +6.3% to GBP75.05
STR analysts note that the devaluation of the pound continues to drive inbound travel and stronger domestic tourism in the U.K. At the market level, London recorded an 8.4% rise in RevPAR to GBP127.33, due primarily to a 6.4% increase in ADR to GBP152.70. The market saw only moderate declines in occupancy following the 3 June terrorist attack at London Bridge. Performance growth soon returned and was boosted around Eid Mubarak as London typically welcomes a high volume of visitors from the Middle East during the holiday. Q2 performance growth for Regional U.K. was lower (RevPAR: +4.8%).
