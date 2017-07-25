LONDON – The hotel industry in the Central/South America region reported occupancy growth and nearly flat room rates during Q2 2017, according to data from STR.

U.S. dollar constant currency, Q2 2017 vs. Q2 2016

Central/South America

Occupancy: +1.0% to 54.2%

Average daily rate (ADR): -0.3% to US$97.39

Revenue per available room (RevPAR): +0.7% to US$52.75

Local currency, Q2 2017 vs. Q2 2016

Brazil

Occupancy: -1.3% to 50.4%

ADR: -8.1% to BRL260.74

RevPAR: -9.3% to BRL131.52

Performance declines were anticipated for Brazil due to the current political and economic environment. Significant supply growth (+4.2% year over year) and a comparison with higher rate months prior to the 2016 Rio Olympics also played a role. That trend was most visible in Rio de Janeiro, where occupancy was down 12.5% and ADR dropped 18.0% in year-over-year comparisons.

Costa Rica

Occupancy: +6.8% to 68.2%

ADR: +12.8% to CRC76,300.47

RevPAR: +20.4% to CRC52,067.53

The absolute occupancy level was the highest for a Q2 inCosta Rica since 2008. In addition to strong demand growth, continued flat supply helped occupancy and ADR levels for the fifth consecutive quarter. The double-digit ADR growth is in line with inflation levels in the country. At the market level, San Jose recorded strong RevPAR growth of 14.6%.

Panama

Occupancy: +0.3% to 50.0%

ADR: -7.0% to PAB92.85

RevPAR: -6.7% to PAB46.40

The absolute occupancy level was the highest for a Q2 in Panama since 2013, but the ADR level was the lowest since 2006. ADR has decreased year over year for 12 straight months.

