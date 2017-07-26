There are few countries in the world that rank as a more popular destination for tourists than Italy.

The list of draws is wide and varied: world-class cuisine, historical sites that speak to the roots of modern western civilization, religious pilgrimage destinations, some of the planet's greatest art, and, it bears mentioning twice, the world-class cuisine. Whether in search of a week in a historic city like Rome, or a relaxing and stunning drive through unmatched landscapes in hilly country, Italy has much to offer, and that's without even mentioning the beautiful islands that dot its coasts.

With the popularity of Italy as a hospitality oasis, it behooves all savvy industry stakeholders to stay up to date on projects that are developing within the country. To that end, we've taken a look at the TOPHOTELPROJECTS construction database in order to showcase some of the biggest projects that are currently in the pipeline in Italy.

La Pironda – Golf & Country Resort

With 575 rooms, La Pironda ranks as the largest scale construction project in all of Italy. Currently, this one is in the planning process, but once it is completed it will be Piemont's most exclusive residential, golf and country club community. It is strategically located just a quick 15 minute drive from Asti, or a 30 minute drive from nearby Torino.

The site of this tourism resort covers 230 hectares of farmland with Barbera-vineyards and truffle cultivations, attractive and beautifully situated in two natural valleys that extend between lovely villages, castles and the other cultural monuments to be found in the triangle of Milano-Torino-Geneva. This entire locale is only 50 kilometers and an 80-minute drive from the shores of the Mediterranean Sea. Bascially, this is project that stands to capture many of the reasons that Italy is at the top of the global list for tourism destinations.

Rio Dei Vetrai Hotel

The 5 star deluxe property is located on the island of Murano in Venice and will open after extensive renovation and reconstruction. The building used to house a historic glass factory on the island of Murano in the Venetian lagoon. Uniquely located on the waterfront, this veritable gem of a building offers dazzling vistas across the lagoon to Venice and is directly connected to Rio dei Vetrai Canal. Apart from its outstanding location, the hotel will feature a sun terrace, bar with a terrace, café, spa area and fitness center, a ball room as well as meeting and convention facilities.

La Lama

Nicknamed The Cloud, due to the nebulous shape inside the building, La Lama's innovative structure is made of fiberglass and silicone hung on a steel frame. Scheduled to be completed and opened by the second quarter of 2018, La Lama will boast 439 luxurious rooms. This property was also designed by Rome-born architect Massimiliano Fuksas.

The finished La Lama project will contain an auditorium for 1,800 people, conference and congress halls with seating for 6,000, restaurants, a five-star hotel, and an underground car park. The entire complex is being designed and built with the latest energy-saving materials, using renewable sources for heating and air conditioning.

