In recent years, Brooklyn has become a place synonymous with style, trends and culture, becoming for many millennials what places like Milan and Paris were for older generations. It's without question one of the hippest areas of New York City, which puts it in the running as one of the hippest areas in the world.

Of course, travelers from all over the globe have now become interested in visiting Brooklyn, providing a major boost to the area's hotel industry. In fact, there are even hotel developers currently working on projects in other cities infused with Brooklyn style.

With that in mind, it behooves savvy hotel owners and operators to stay informed about what's currently happening in Brooklyn, especially the hottest projects that are currently in the borough's pipeline.

Pod Brooklyn

Pod Brooklyn is a 249-room hotel that is slated to open later this year in Williamsburg, off the corner of Driggs and Metropolitan, just steps away from lively Bedford Avenue, which itself has attracted locations from national retailers such as Apple and Equinox. Homegrown local favorites in this area also include Parm, Fette Sau, St. Anslem, The Commodore and others. Pod Brooklyn's location also places it conveniently close to the Bedford L subway and East River ferry, which enables guests who stay there to explore Manhattan as well as the other parts of Brooklyn.

As we reported earlier this year, Pod Hotels has also recently started to expand into the Washington DC area with a location in that city's Chinatown neighborhood, which I slated to share the same emphasis on efficiency and extensive design found at its New York City area brethren. Pod Brooklyn is currently in the construction phase

The Vos Hotel, Autograph Collection

Another project worth knowing about is The Vos Hotel, Autograph Collection, which will feature 201 rooms when it makes its debut in the third quarter of 2018. Guests who stay at this property can expect to find a 4,700 square foot banquet area, 150 seat restaurant, 4,500 square foot rooftop bar, a basement lounge, and a 60-foot rock climbing wall. This property is located just 2 blocks from the Barclays Center, home of the NBA team the Brooklyn Nets and a popular location for major concerts. It's also just a quick 1-block walk from Atlantic Terminal, the third largest public transportation hub in all of New York City. This project is currently in the planning phase.

TownePlace Suites Gowanus

The TownePlace Suites from Marriott is a 113-room hotel comprised of five stories and 52,500 square feet. Located at 561 – 567 President Street near Fourth Avenue, this property is part of Marriott's extended-stay brand, and, perhaps most notable for a hotel located in New York City, it has 28 parking spaces.

