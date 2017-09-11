STR: Preliminary August data for Jeddah hotels
Based on daily data from August, Jeddah reported the following in year-over-year comparisons:
- Supply: +17.8%
- Demand: +1.7%
- Occupancy: -13.7% to 68.5%
- Average daily rate (ADR): +8.2% to SAR1,240.65
- Revenue per available room (RevPAR): -6.6% to SAR850.30
STR analysts note that the year-over-year spike in rooms available (supply) significantly pressured occupancy levels and ultimately RevPAR for the month.
STR will release full August 2017 results later this month.
Contact
Alex Anstett
Media & Communications Coordinator - STR
Send Email
About STR
STR provides clients from multiple market sectors with premium, global data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights. Founded in 1985, STR maintains a presence in 16 countries with a corporate North American headquarters in Hendersonville, Tennessee, and an international headquarters in London, England. For more information, please visit str.com.