STR: Asia Pacific hotel pipeline for September 2017
Under Contract data includes projects in the In Construction, Final Planning and Planning stages but does not include projects in the Unconfirmed stage.
The Asia Pacific region reported 288,850 rooms in 1,241 projects In Construction for the month. Based on number of rooms, that is a 20.9% increase in year-over-year comparisons.
Among Chain Scale segments, the Upscale segment accounted for the largest portion of rooms Under Contract (26.5% with 165,532 rooms) and In Construction (26.4% with 76,223 rooms).
