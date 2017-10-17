Performance

STR: Europe hotel pipeline for September 2017

LONDON -- STR's September 2017 Pipeline Report shows 170,199 rooms in 1,103 hotel projects Under Contract in Europe. The total represents an 11.5% increase in rooms Under Contract compared with September 2016.

Under Contract data includes projects in the In Construction, Final Planning and Planning stages but does not include projects in the Unconfirmed stage.

Europe reported 73,675 rooms in 471 projects In Construction for the month. Based on number of rooms, that is a 16.3% increase in year-over-year comparisons.

Among Chain Scale segments, the Upper Midscale segment accounted for the largest portion of rooms Under Contract (28.2% with 47,948 rooms). The Upscale segment represented the largest portion of rooms In Construction (25.9% with 19,112 rooms).