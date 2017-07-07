Travel Trade Convention

Convention to Unite Food & Beverage and Travel & Hospitality Professionals

PORTLAND, OREGON, USA – The World Food Travel Association (WFTA), the world's leading authority on food and beverage tourism, today announced the speaker lineup for its 2017 FoodTrekking World convention, taking place April 2-4, 2017, in Portland, Oregon, USA. Eight world-class, inspirational speakers and leaders in food tourism thought-leadership will share their knowledge to help attendees take advantage of the intersection of food and travel.

"Food and drink consumption is the number one traveler activity," said Erik Wolf, Executive Director of the World Food Travel Association. "Our goal is to unite the food & beverage and travel & hospitality industries in order to create connections and more opportunities for food tourism – ultimately leading to economic growth and increased traveler satisfaction."

Food and drink tourism is much more than visiting restaurants and wineries. In total, 20 different sectors of the food, drink, travel and hospitality industries will be represented at the convention. The speaker line-up and topics to be discussed at this year's convention include:

"It's no secret that 100% of travelers eat and drink," added Wolf. "They can return home with memories of a chain coffee and hamburger, or they can return sharing stories of unique and memorable local delicacies like authentic brioche in France, strawberry juice in Brazil or sumac in Jordan, to name a few examples. Our mission is to enhance the traveler experience through food – and create new opportunities for food & beverage and travel & hospitality operators alike."

Examples of food tourism activities are wide-ranging and can include:

Visiting local or gourmet grocery stores to browse and purchase food souvenirs

Tours of breweries, distilleries or wineries and/or meeting the brewer/distiller/winemaker

Cooking classes featuring local cuisine

Visits to farms and food/drink factories

Attending food or drink-themed events

Sharing pictures and videos of food-centric activities with friends and family

Using multiple dining smartphone apps and hard-to-find websites to dig deep to uncover locals-only foodie secrets

Walking or multi-day escorted tours of cities and regions featuring culinary highlights

A full event schedule follows:

Event Timeline

Saturday, April 1, 2017

Delegate arrivals

Sunday, April 2, 2017

Day: food tours of Portland

Evening: opening trade reception

Monday, April 3, 2017

Day 1 of FoodTrekking World trade convention

Tuesday, April 4, 2017

Day 2 of FoodTrekking World trade convention

2017 FoodTrekking Awards ceremony

Registration

Registration is now open online at the FoodTrekking World website. Best pricing on both registration and exhibitor booths is available until February 28. Prices increase by US$200 for either on on March 1 so professionals should register now for maximum savings.

ABOUT FOODTREKKING WORLD

"FoodTrekking World" is the new name of the event that the WFTA has produced since its first international conference in Victoria, BC, Canada in 2004. The event's format has evolved over the years and now features high quality business to business appointments between buyers and sellers of food, beverage, travel and hospitality products and services; 8 world-class and inspirational keynote speakers; unparalleled social and networking opportunities and the event's hallmark: a serious focus on the food and beverage of the host destination and its region. See the complete convention website, which details all activities, speakers and sessions at www.FoodTrekkingWorld.org.

