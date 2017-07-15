As technology continues to advance, many everyday places and things are getting smarter. There are now smart phones, smart bicycles, and, of course, smart hotels.

To celebrate its 25th anniversary in the industry, popular travel website Hotels.com recently partnered with the world-renowned futurist Dr. James Canton of the Institute for Global Futures to complete a report entitled Hotels.com Hotels of the Future, a study that looks at what it will be like to be a global traveler one year from now, 25 years from now, and, perhaps most interestingly, in the year 2060.

Let's get right to the most interesting part: In the year 2060, international travelers will be able to expect augmented reality, artificial intelligence, morphing beds, robotics, touchscreen technology on basically everything, hyper connectivity, and more, all of this according to the Hotels of the Future study released by Hotels.com.

Everything about the typical global hospitality experience—from the way travelers book a trip to the locations they choose to in-stay experience—stands to change dramatically as we plunge ahead into the future. It wasn't too long ago that Hotels.com itself, a website in which users can browse and book travel, was considered somewhat futuristic. Just imagine what four more decades of advancement will bring to the hospitality world. The answer is basically super-tech meets super-science, according to this report.

In an interview hospitality.org, one of the report's co-creators, Dr. James Canton from the Institute for Global Futures, recently explained what he and his leading think tank that identifies consumer trends determined to be in store for the global hospitality industry.

Canton told hospitality.net that, "Trends in technology, science, energy and entertainment will vastly change the hotel experience for travelers. The emergence of a new travel design science, which is a combination of using big data, artificial intelligence and predicting travelers' dreams, will mean the whole travel experience will change."

"The future of travel is really exciting, as we'll see predictive travel analytics anticipating what consumers want from their experience before booking. The hotel booking itself will be helped along by artificial intelligence software agents, using data mining and intuitive computing. The new travel design science will help create highly personalized in-stay experiences. And it doesn't end when you check out, because new analytics will also ensure lifelong travel fulfillment."

Basically, by the year 2060, the hotel rooms that most people have gotten used to today will cease to exist. They will be replaced by rooms inside so-called smart hotels, which will likely be personalized down to the last detail. Here's a brief list of what these rooms may include.

Sensors attuned to guests Room keys that use facial recognition A television that talks back Touch screen surfaces everywhere Bathrooms that have smart toilets and mirrors that stream real-time television content Wireless temperature controls that are able to automatically adjust

Perhaps most interestingly, however, are the three main trends that Corden and the report identify. These trends are: 1. RoboButlers 2. Morphing hotels that change based on consumer votes 3. 3D Makers that function like the 3D printers we know today.

Take a tour of the hotel room of the future here.

