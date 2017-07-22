Since it was first created by Air France in 1972, Le Méridien hotel brand has marketed itself as a home away from home for travelers, a common claim that this brand works diligently to uphold. Le Méridien assumed its iconic name as a reference to the geographic coordinate lines that span the globe—a deliberate name to project the brand's aggressively international focus—and it opened its first location in Paris, an eloquent and massive hotel of more than 1,000 rooms.

The international focus has not slowed as this hotel has evolved over time to be one of the most trusted and classic brands in the global hospitality industry. Including projects that are currently in development, the brand now has 145 locations throughout the world, including many locations in the United States and Europe, as well as more far flung and exotic locales such as Bali, Bora Bora, and Marrakesh.

Le Méridien's future, based on project development information provided by TOPHOTELPROJECTS' database, seems to lie in the Asia Pacific region, which also includes Australia. This brand, which is presently owned by Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Inc., which was acquired by Marriott International in 2016, has 38 projects underway, which will add up to a total of 10,716 rooms. Of these numbers, 25 projects are in the Asia Pacific region, adding up to 7,409 rooms.

The next closest regions are Europe and the Middle East, which have a combined total of 8 projects that will add up to 1,987 total rooms. There are 3 projects under development in North America, which are projected to create 723 new rooms. In Africa, Le Méridien is working on 2 projects with 597 rooms. There are presently no South American projects under development for this brand.

Such expansion would have likely been unthinkable until 2013. That year, Starwood, which was not yet acquired by Marriott, invested $1 billion in the brand, opening 11 new hotels that year in an effort to bolster its international footprint. The efforts paid off, as the brand doubled its numbers and soon found itself located in 35 countries throughout the world.

The culture of the brand has continued to be influenced by its elegant French roots, with everything from design to cuisine reflecting a bit of its origin. Le Méridien has also worked hard to position itself as a unique access point to forward-thinking galleries and institutions that cater to travelers who are curious about culture. The lobbies of Le Méridien hotels are reinterpretations of traditional hotel lobbies, offering an array of opportunities for guests to gather, connect, and be inspired. The Éclair at Le Méridien restaurants are of particular note, with their tested ability to transform traditional Parisian pastries into decidedly modern tastes, injecting any travelers stay with a sweet treat that is distinctly chic.

More information on Le Meridien and International Hotel Chains and Hotel Groups can be found on TOPHOTELPROJECTS, the specialized service provider in the exchange of cutting-edge information in the international hotel industry.

