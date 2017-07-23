Dublin, Ireland -- Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR), today announced plans to launch its ever-popular Aloft Hotels brand in Ireland through a franchise agreement with Blackpitts Hospitality Limited. Slated to open in the spring of 2018, Aloft Dublin City will mark the tech-forward brand's debut in the Irish capital, and will introduce an exciting accommodation option in Dublin's historic 'Liberties' quarter. Aloft Dublin City will be operated by Dublin-based Pembroke Hospitality Limited, a leading provider of advisory services and hotel management to the hospitality industry.

"We are delighted to partner with Blackpitts Hospitality Limited on this venture and share their confidence that the entry of our cutting-edge Aloft Hotels brand will invigorate the city's hospitality landscape" said Even Frydenberg, Chief Operations and Franchise Support Officer, Marriott International, Europe. "With its inimitable style and renowned social scene, Dublin is a fitting setting for the affordable, stylish and vibrant Aloft Hotels."

The arrival of Aloft Dublin City marks a milestone in the rejuvenation of this city-centre neighbourhood, once the site of the tannery and leather trade, and now a thriving blend of residential and commercial businesses. The area is also home to some of Ireland's top visitor attractions, including the Guinness Storehouse Museum and the country's largest church, St Patrick's Cathedral, with Dublin's city centre and its multitude of cultural and historical attractions also close-by.

"We see strong demand for affordable yet stylish accommodation in central Dublin," said Niall Geoghegan Pembroke Hospitality. "With its mid-market price point, great design and accessible technology, the Aloft Hotels brand is the perfect choice for this prime development."

Delivering urban-influenced design and an energetic guest experience, the 8-storey Aloft Dublin City will offer 202 loft-like guest rooms with ultra-comfortable plush platform beds, large walk-in showers and complimentary Bliss® amenities. Guests can also expect the brand's signature WXYZ® bar, a buzzy public space where they can catch up on emails, read the papers, play a game of pool or grab a drink with friends, as well as a Re:mixSM lounge – Aloft's twist on the traditional lobby experience. Destined to become one of the hottest venues in the city, the WXYZ® bar and Re:mixSM lounge will be situated on the top floor of the hotel, making the most of the panoramic city views.

Designed with the needs of the savvy next-generation traveller in mind, the hotel will offer SPG Keyless—the hospitality industry's first truly keyless entry system that enables guests to use their smartphone or Apple watch as a room key. Other features will include a Re:chargeSM fitness centre; Re:fuelSM by Aloft, a convenient 24- hour deli option for those on the go; as well as two modern meeting spaces supported by an 'In-Touch' business area. Fast and free Wi-Fi will be available throughout the property. Two independently operated retail spaces will be located on the ground level with direct access from the street. There will also be on-site parking facilities for hotel guests and visitors.

Appealing to those 'on the go' and 'in the know', today's announcement underlines the unstoppable momentum of the rapidly growing Aloft Hotels brand across Europe, where Aloft currently offers six properties in Belgium, Germany, Turkey and the UK, with 5 more slated to open in the next two years. Aloft Hotels boasts a worldwide portfolio of more than 100 hotels.

"This market debut underscores our strategic commitment to accelerate the Aloft Hotels brand in key destinations such as Dublin," said Carlton Ervin, Marriott International's Chief Development Officer, Europe. "The continued draw of Aloft's stylish, yet keenly-priced accommodation together with its suitability and adaptability for multiple locations, means we are seeing an ever-increasing demand among our partners for its distinctive offer."

Aloft Dublin City will complement Marriott International's existing Irish portfolio, comprising four hotels operating under the Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Sheraton and Westin brands respectively.

About Pembroke Hospitality Limited

Pembroke Hospitality is, a leading provider of advisory services and hotel management to the hospitality industry since 2008, with experience of projects in Ireland, UK, Europe, Carribbean and Pacific. The Principal's in the firm are Niall Geoghegan former CEO of Jurys Doyle Hotels and Mark Lynch former Director in the leisure division of Horwath Bastow Charleton.

