Legacy Hotels select Guestline’s Hospitality Software Solutions
Strong increase in Average Room Rate reported since the implementation
Tori Ackling, Revenue Manager at Legacy Hotels and Resorts explains, "The Guestline systems have allowed us to become much more efficient in our operations and in utilising the data collected across our properties. The two-way interface with Best Western allows information to be shared easily across the partnership making marketing and reporting a much simpler exercise.
The Advanced Conference and Banqueting Manager has assisted us in driving more revenue growth across the properties and the Guestline systems are easy to use, allowing us to train new staff quickly and cost effectively.
I cannot praise the Support department enough; they are fantastic and have always left us fully satisfied. The whole booking process is a much simpler and speedier process, making the customer journey much more enjoyable for our guests.
Guestline is a company with great customer service and hands on support when required which is exactly what we wanted in choosing a provider."
Legacy Hotels & Resorts have hotels across the UK and Southern Spain and are continually expanding their portfolio. In addition to the managed hotels, Legacy also offer a collection of 'Associate' hotels. These hotels are all privately owned and managed but have chosen to join the Legacy family.
Rupert Gutteridge – Sales and Marketing Director at Guestline added, "Legacy Hotels & Resorts is an innovative hotel and leisure management Company and we are very pleased to be the chosen supplier to provide future proof software and services. The team needed a system that could accommodate the need for a cloud-based solution that could be used across the portfolio of properties and Guestline ticked all of the boxes."
About Guestline
Established in the UK, Guestline provide innovative property management and distribution software to the hospitality industry. Founded on cloud-based technology, Guestline's revenue generating solutions enable hotel groups and independents of all sizes to achieve maximum occupancy at the most profitable rate.
Fully integrated into the Guestline distribution and central reservation platforms, the property management software is currently growing revenues in businesses in 20 countries across five continents. The range of products include Rezlynx PMS, online booking manager, CRS, channel distribution , PCI compliance and EPoS systems.
