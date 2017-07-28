Guestline are pleased to announce that Legacy Hotels and Resorts are now live with the Rezlynx property management system across the portfolio and have reported a strong increase in Average Room Rate since the implementation. Legacy selected Rezlynx, part of Guestline's unique, cloud hosted suite of solutions for the hospitality industry, to assist them in increasing revenues, streamlining operations and lowering costs.

Legacy selected Guestline because of their requirement for a comprehensive business-driven solution that offered extensive hotel reporting functionality coupled with remote system access. In addition, Guestline's Support and Development teams were key infrastructure components in the selection and implementation process for Legacy - along with system ease of use, fully integrated EPoS and the extensive Conference and Banqueting offering.

Tori Ackling, Revenue Manager at Legacy Hotels and Resorts explains, "The Guestline systems have allowed us to become much more efficient in our operations and in utilising the data collected across our properties. The two-way interface with Best Western allows information to be shared easily across the partnership making marketing and reporting a much simpler exercise.

The Advanced Conference and Banqueting Manager has assisted us in driving more revenue growth across the properties and the Guestline systems are easy to use, allowing us to train new staff quickly and cost effectively.

I cannot praise the Support department enough; they are fantastic and have always left us fully satisfied. The whole booking process is a much simpler and speedier process, making the customer journey much more enjoyable for our guests.

Guestline is a company with great customer service and hands on support when required which is exactly what we wanted in choosing a provider."

Legacy Hotels & Resorts have hotels across the UK and Southern Spain and are continually expanding their portfolio. In addition to the managed hotels, Legacy also offer a collection of 'Associate' hotels. These hotels are all privately owned and managed but have chosen to join the Legacy family.

Rupert Gutteridge – Sales and Marketing Director at Guestline added, "Legacy Hotels & Resorts is an innovative hotel and leisure management Company and we are very pleased to be the chosen supplier to provide future proof software and services. The team needed a system that could accommodate the need for a cloud-based solution that could be used across the portfolio of properties and Guestline ticked all of the boxes."

