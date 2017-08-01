Best Western’s ‘white Label’ Franchise To Surge In 2017
BW announces robust pipeline for SureStay hotels
"We are thrilled with the enthusiastic response we are receiving from hoteliers interested in opening a SureStay hotel," said David Kong, President and Chief Executive Officer for Best Western Hotels & Resorts. "The introduction of SureStay has not only brought an innovative solution to franchisees in the economy and midscale segments, but with Best Western as its backbone and driving force, SureStay will play an integral role in shaping the future of hospitality."
Powered by Best Western Hotels & Resorts, SureStay Hotel Group has brought many firsts for the brand – as it was the first time Best Western entered into a franchise structure; the first time Best Western tapped into the economy segment; and most notably, it was the first ever white label hotel brand introduced into the marketplace.
Under the SureStay umbrella, there are three distinctive brands – SureStay, SureStay Plus℠, and SureStay Signature Collection℠. With the support of Best Western and access to award-winning resources, SureStay enables its franchisees to optimize their return on investment (ROI). With a commitment to quality customer service, guests are assured of a comfortable and pleasant stay at any of the SureStay branded hotels across the country.
