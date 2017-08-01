PHOENIX, ARIZONA -- Best Western® Hotels & Resorts is advancing its position as an innovative leader in the hospitality industry, as its revolutionary new 'white label' franchise model – SureStay Hotel Group℠ – gains significant momentum only a few months after being introduced into the marketplace. The brand has approved 30 hotels in North America and one in Bangkok, Thailand and is projecting to open 100 hotels by the end of 2017. With significant interest in the brand in North America and around the world, particularly in Europe, SureStay Hotel Group is among the fastest growing hotel brands in the industry.

Announced in late 2016, SureStay Hotel Group operates as a separate subsidiary while plugging hotel owners into Best Western's comprehensive infrastructure and distribution channels. The white label approach allows Best Western to leverage its existing framework to create a new revenue stream and tap into the vast opportunities in the economy space without compromising the company's established position in its current markets.

"We are thrilled with the enthusiastic response we are receiving from hoteliers interested in opening a SureStay hotel," said David Kong, President and Chief Executive Officer for Best Western Hotels & Resorts. "The introduction of SureStay has not only brought an innovative solution to franchisees in the economy and midscale segments, but with Best Western as its backbone and driving force, SureStay will play an integral role in shaping the future of hospitality."

Powered by Best Western Hotels & Resorts, SureStay Hotel Group has brought many firsts for the brand – as it was the first time Best Western entered into a franchise structure; the first time Best Western tapped into the economy segment; and most notably, it was the first ever white label hotel brand introduced into the marketplace.

Under the SureStay umbrella, there are three distinctive brands – SureStay, SureStay Plus℠, and SureStay Signature Collection℠. With the support of Best Western and access to award-winning resources, SureStay enables its franchisees to optimize their return on investment (ROI). With a commitment to quality customer service, guests are assured of a comfortable and pleasant stay at any of the SureStay branded hotels across the country.

