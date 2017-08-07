AJ Capital Partners announced today that it has acquired the historic Hotel Deca in Seattle, Washington. In late 2017, the hotel will be converted into a Graduate hotel and reopen late spring 2018. The sixteen-story, 158-room, full-service hotel is located on Brooklyn Avenue adjacent to the University of Washington. With 5,500 square feet of meeting and event space, a fitness center, as well as The Post Alley Café and The District Lounge, Hotel Deca is an established destination for University visitors and business travelers alike.

Ideally located within the University District ("U District"), Hotel Deca is prominently situated among the myriad of restaurants, bars, and retail shops – including U Village, Seattle's only outdoor lifestyle shopping center. The U District is easily accessible via Seattle's Light Rail System at the University of Washington Station, adjacent to Husky Stadium. The hotel is walking distance to the heart of U of W's campus and Seattle's bus system runs directly in front of the hotel offering access to Husky Stadium, as well as across the bay to Downtown Seattle.

Created for travelers who seek memory-making journeys, Graduate Hotels are part of a well-curated, thoughtfully crafted collection of hotels that reside in the most dynamic, university-anchored cities across the country. Every property celebrates and commemorates the optimistic energy of its community, while offering an extended retreat to places that often played host to the best days of our lives. Locations include Ann Arbor, Mi.; Athens, Ga.; Charlottesville, Va.; Madison, Wi.; Oxford, Ms.; and Tempe, Az., as well as Berkeley, Ca.; Lincoln, Ne.; Minneapolis, Mn.; and Richmond, Va. slated to open in 2017.

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of the historic Hotel Deca in the University District of Seattle," says Ben Weprin, Founder and CEO of AJ Capital Partners. "Seattle continues to be one of the fastest growing markets in the country. The hotel is uniquely positioned at the nexus of the University of Washington and several Fortune 500 firms. This acquisition exemplifies our company's passion to renovate historic, community-centric assets – much like our projects the Chicago Athletic Association and the Pontchartrain hotel in New Orleans – and we look forward introducing Graduate Hotels to Seattle in 2018."

The hotel will undergo a renovation, which will touch all guestrooms, common areas, meeting and event spaces, fitness center and the hotel lobby. In addition, Graduate Hotels will introduce a lobby bar, as well as a rooftop bar and restaurant with 360 degree views of downtown Seattle and Mount Rainier. The rooftop bar will contain both indoor and outdoor space to accommodate Seattle's weather conditions allowing for a year-round experience.

For more information on Graduate Hotels, please visit www.graduatehotels.com.