AJ Capital Partners Acquires Hotel Deca In Seattle, Washington - Tobe Converted into a Graduate Hotel
Created for travelers who seek memory-making journeys, Graduate Hotels are part of a well-curated, thoughtfully crafted collection of hotels that reside in the most dynamic, university-anchored cities across the country. Every property celebrates and commemorates the optimistic energy of its community, while offering an extended retreat to places that often played host to the best days of our lives. Locations include Ann Arbor, Mi.; Athens, Ga.; Charlottesville, Va.; Madison, Wi.; Oxford, Ms.; and Tempe, Az., as well as Berkeley, Ca.; Lincoln, Ne.; Minneapolis, Mn.; and Richmond, Va. slated to open in 2017.
"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of the historic Hotel Deca in the University District of Seattle," says Ben Weprin, Founder and CEO of AJ Capital Partners. "Seattle continues to be one of the fastest growing markets in the country. The hotel is uniquely positioned at the nexus of the University of Washington and several Fortune 500 firms. This acquisition exemplifies our company's passion to renovate historic, community-centric assets – much like our projects the Chicago Athletic Association and the Pontchartrain hotel in New Orleans – and we look forward introducing Graduate Hotels to Seattle in 2018."
The hotel will undergo a renovation, which will touch all guestrooms, common areas, meeting and event spaces, fitness center and the hotel lobby. In addition, Graduate Hotels will introduce a lobby bar, as well as a rooftop bar and restaurant with 360 degree views of downtown Seattle and Mount Rainier. The rooftop bar will contain both indoor and outdoor space to accommodate Seattle's weather conditions allowing for a year-round experience.
For more information on Graduate Hotels, please visit www.graduatehotels.com.
About AJ Capital Partners
Adventurous Journeys Capital Partners, based in Chicago, is an accomplished team of hospitality and real estateinvestors whose innate passion is to create a one-of-a kind portfolio of timeless assets. The counter-culture investors acquire, design and develop transformative real estate throughout the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean. In fall 2014, AJ Capital Partners launched the Graduate Hotels brand. AJ Capital Partners continues to grow its portfolio of lodging investments, firmly establishing the group as visionary leaders in the lifestyle-driven investment industry. For more information on AJ Capital Partners, please visit www.ajcpt.com.