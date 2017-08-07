AJ Capital Partners To Open Graduate Hotel In Bloomington, Indiana
Created for travelers who seek memory-making journeys, Graduate Hotels are part of a well-curated, thoughtfully crafted collection of hotels that reside in the most dynamic, university-anchored cities across the country. Every property celebrates and commemorates the optimistic energy of its community, while offering an extended retreat to places that often played host to the best days of our lives. Locations include Ann Arbor, Mi.; Athens, Ga.; Charlottesville, Va.; Madison, Wi.; Oxford, Ms.; and Tempe, Az., as well as Berkeley, Ca.; Lincoln, Ne.; and Richmond, Va. slated to open in 2017. Graduate Hotels announced two acquisitions within the last month in Minneapolis, Mn. and Seattle, Wa. with plans to open as Graduate hotels in late 2017 and spring 2018 respectively.
"It is with great pleasure that we announce our newest Graduate Hotel in Bloomington, Indiana," says Tim Franzen, President of Graduate Hotels. "We've had our eyes set on the dynamic city of Bloomington since the launch of Graduate Hotels. Bloomington is a truly beautiful city with such rich history. It couldn't be a better fit. Bloomington marks our fifth Big Ten Conference location and we look forward to welcoming locals, as well as out of town visitors, as our guests to Graduate Bloomington in late 2018."
Construction on the hotel will begin in the coming months. The 150 guestrooms will feature nine fully-customized suites. The expansive lobby has been designed for guests and locals to socialize, relax or grab coffee from the customized coffee bar offering hot drinks, as well cold brew taps. In addition, the hotel's ground floor will offer ample retail space for lease along its Kirkwood Avenue frontage. Of the 8,500 square feet of meeting and event space, 4,400 square feet will be dedicated to an outdoor terrace that will overlook Kirkwood Avenue offering a beautiful view of downtown and the IU campus.
For more information on Graduate Hotels, please visit www.graduatehotels.com.
About AJ Capital Partners
Adventurous Journeys Capital Partners, based in Chicago, is an accomplished team of hospitality and real estateinvestors whose innate passion is to create a one-of-a kind portfolio of timeless assets. The counter-culture investors acquire, design and develop transformative real estate throughout the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean. In fall 2014, AJ Capital Partners launched the Graduate Hotels brand. AJ Capital Partners continues to grow its portfolio of lodging investments, firmly establishing the group as visionary leaders in the lifestyle-driven investment industry. For more information on AJ Capital Partners, please visit www.ajcpt.com.