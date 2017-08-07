AJ Capital Partners announced its plan to open Graduate Hotels' newest location in Bloomington, Indiana, Graduate Bloomington, in late 2018. The six-story, 150-room ground-up hotel development is located on Kirkwood Avenue between Washington and Lincoln Streets and just steps away from Indiana University's Sample Gates. With approximately 8,500 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, 5,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space, a fitness center, and corner cafe, Graduate Bloomington will be the ideal destination for IU visitors, business and leisure travelers, and locals alike.

Prominently located in downtown Bloomington on Kirkwood Avenue, the main thoroughfare connecting IU's campus and the city's courthouse square, the hotel is situated among a myriad of restaurants, shops and music venues. The heart of IU's campus can be accessed just a few blocks from the hotel.

Created for travelers who seek memory-making journeys, Graduate Hotels are part of a well-curated, thoughtfully crafted collection of hotels that reside in the most dynamic, university-anchored cities across the country. Every property celebrates and commemorates the optimistic energy of its community, while offering an extended retreat to places that often played host to the best days of our lives. Locations include Ann Arbor, Mi.; Athens, Ga.; Charlottesville, Va.; Madison, Wi.; Oxford, Ms.; and Tempe, Az., as well as Berkeley, Ca.; Lincoln, Ne.; and Richmond, Va. slated to open in 2017. Graduate Hotels announced two acquisitions within the last month in Minneapolis, Mn. and Seattle, Wa. with plans to open as Graduate hotels in late 2017 and spring 2018 respectively.

"It is with great pleasure that we announce our newest Graduate Hotel in Bloomington, Indiana," says Tim Franzen, President of Graduate Hotels. "We've had our eyes set on the dynamic city of Bloomington since the launch of Graduate Hotels. Bloomington is a truly beautiful city with such rich history. It couldn't be a better fit. Bloomington marks our fifth Big Ten Conference location and we look forward to welcoming locals, as well as out of town visitors, as our guests to Graduate Bloomington in late 2018."

Construction on the hotel will begin in the coming months. The 150 guestrooms will feature nine fully-customized suites. The expansive lobby has been designed for guests and locals to socialize, relax or grab coffee from the customized coffee bar offering hot drinks, as well cold brew taps. In addition, the hotel's ground floor will offer ample retail space for lease along its Kirkwood Avenue frontage. Of the 8,500 square feet of meeting and event space, 4,400 square feet will be dedicated to an outdoor terrace that will overlook Kirkwood Avenue offering a beautiful view of downtown and the IU campus.

For more information on Graduate Hotels, please visit www.graduatehotels.com.