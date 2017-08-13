External Article

Travel Trends For 2017: Hotels Respond To OTA Consolidation & The Sharing Economy

fueltravel.com

In last year’s report, we dove deep into massive consolidation within the world of online travel agents and the looming threat of the sharing economy as companies like Airbnb experienced exponential growth.

This year, the major shift in the world of online travel agents and Airbnb is how hotels have responded to the consolidation and growth with more aggressive marketing tactics, particularly when it comes to growing direct bookings.

Several brands kicked off direct booking specific campaigns in 2016 and we see this growing across the board for all hotel brands in 2017.