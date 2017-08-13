Thomas Danielczak has been appointed as the new Director of Sales for hetras, which was recently acquired by the Chinese market leader in hotel technology, Shiji. In his new position, Thomas will oversee and develop hetras' worldwide sales operations.

According to hetras Executive Vice President Hauke Lenthe, "I couldn't be happier to welcome such a seasoned professional to our team. Thomas is a hotelier at heart and brings with him a broad background in sales and the hospitality industry. His strategical sales approach will drive hetras' expansion plans and help us to enter new markets."

Thomas brings over ten years' experience in the hospitality industry, working in various positions with Marriott, Rezidor and Starwood, as well as individual hotels. Most recently, he worked with HRS Global Hotel Solutions as Manager Global Sales Strategy and Steering, where he defined and monitored sales and go-to market strategies across all 25 offices of the HRS Group.

"I am very excited to join hetras at this stage," says Thomas. "Cloud-based hotel operation is not a revolution, but a natural evolution of traveler demands and mobile device usage. Hoteliers want to use technology to serve their guests. The time is right to let technology help hotels by identifying new revenue streams and upselling potential, while also increasing guest satisfaction scores and loyalty," he adds.

About Shiji

Founded in 1998, Shiji's aim is to become a "big data" application service platform operator. Shiji has become the leading manufacturer of Chinese hotel information systems after three successful transformations. At the same time, Shiji is gradually expanding from hotel to catering and retail industries, becoming the major software supplier to both industries. Now, Shiji is responsible for approximately 60% to 70% of the market share in the high end sector of hotel and retail industries, and possesses a leading position in the catering industry. The estimated annual revenue of Shiji clients can be as high as RMB 5 trillion. Shiji has completed three successful transformations since its establishment. It is now experiencing the 4th transformation dedicating to be a "big data" driven consumer application service platform operator. Shiji has introduced consulting, IT solutions and data platform services. Meanwhile, Shiji is developing worldwide leading products and technologies aiming for the international market and speeding up its globalization progress. Currently Shiji has more than 30 subsidiaries located in major Chinese cities and overseas markets (Singapore and Munich) with about 3,000 employees.

