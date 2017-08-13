hetras welcomes new Director of Sales
Thomas brings over ten years' experience in the hospitality industry, working in various positions with Marriott, Rezidor and Starwood, as well as individual hotels. Most recently, he worked with HRS Global Hotel Solutions as Manager Global Sales Strategy and Steering, where he defined and monitored sales and go-to market strategies across all 25 offices of the HRS Group.
"I am very excited to join hetras at this stage," says Thomas. "Cloud-based hotel operation is not a revolution, but a natural evolution of traveler demands and mobile device usage. Hoteliers want to use technology to serve their guests. The time is right to let technology help hotels by identifying new revenue streams and upselling potential, while also increasing guest satisfaction scores and loyalty," he adds.
