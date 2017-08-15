Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris becomes the First Hotel in Europe to house Three Restaurants Recognised by the Coveted Michelin Award for a total of five Michelin stars
Simone Zanoni, David Bizet, José Silva, Christian Le Squer at Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris
Simone Zanoni, David Bizet, Christian Le Squer at Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris
Le George by Simone Zanoni at Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris – 1 Michelin star
Le Cinq by Christian Le Squer at Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris – 3 Michelin stars
L'Orangerie
José Silva, Regional Vice President and General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel George V said "We believe that a memorable stay would be incomplete without an extraordinary dining experience. As a gastronome myself, I have always had the highest culinary aspirations for our team who have worked to continuously innovate and exceed our guests' expectations. I believe the five Michelin stars awarded today are a testament to this commitment to excellence brought to life by our Chefs, Christian Le Squer, Simone Zanoni, David Bizet and their teams. We are honoured to be the first Hotel in Europe to hold this designation and look forward to many more years of culinary excellence."
Showcasing the cuisine of three Chefs, each with their own individual identities, diverse talents and distinctive styles, the Four Seasons Hotel George V offers guests an unprecedented culinary experience under the same roof, and is now indisputably the leading gourmet address of the capital.
Christian Le Squer comments: 'The third Michelin star for Le Cinq for the second consecutive year rewards the very essence of today's cuisine and we strive to continuously evolve our style and techniques to instill an emotional connection with our guests'.
Simone Zanoni adds: 'After a long career in different Michelin starred restaurants, I think I have finally found my place at the George where the light and convivial cuisine meets a buzzing and trendy ambiance. I believe this Michelin star follows the evolution of our guests' desire for a friendlier and more informal dining experience with exceptional flavors'.
David Bizet concludes: 'During my 17 years in Le Cinq's kitchens, I have forged a passion for excellence and it is with the same quest for perfection that I have worked on L'Orangerie's menu. The Michelin star received today, just eight months following our opening, is a reward that honours the tireless work of our teams to create dishes that pay homage to nature and the changing seasons.'
