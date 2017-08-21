Brand profile Fairmont
Africa and Asia Pacific continue to attract hoteliers as their tourism markets grow, and Fairmont is clearly picking up on this trend by choosing to locate the lion's share of their expansion in these regions. 3 projects will follow in 2018, leaving the group in a solid position to open another 11 developments in 2019, all boasting Fairmont's defining class and style.
Faimont Changsha Taskin Plaza Hotel
This hotel will be one of the 5-star hotel in the Taskin Plaza, but the agreement with fairmond has not been confirmed, so change the project name to Hotel Taskin plaza
In addition to a luxury hotel, Fairmont will also manage an adjacent new 40,000 square meter conference center at Taskin City in Shengfu New Town – a burgeoning financial and government district of Changsha.Fairmont Changsha will offer guestrooms and suites, several lounges and restaurants, Willow Stream – the company's signature spa brand – as well as fitness and pool facilities.Taskin City is a master planned development designed by RTKL, slated to become one of the largest developments in Central China. It will feature 14 Grade-A office towers, large-scale international shopping centers with above and underground space, luxury retail, 900-meter long pedestrian areas and leisure facilities including an ice-skating rink, 4D & IMAX cinema, arts center and theater. Additional offerings will include high-end residential developments as well as an international school.With a 3,000 year-old history, Changsha offers a variety of leisure and cultural attractions and in recent years has established itself as regional epicenter for television production, entertainment, and theatre. The city of more than 7 million is also a major interior commercial port and has been identified as one of China's 20 most economically-advanced cities.
FAIRMONT ABU DHABI MARINA HOTEL & RESIDENCES
Construction of Fairmont Hotel & Serviced Apartments comprising a 39-storey hotel tower consisting of 563 guest rooms, 249 serviced apartment units, other apartments,
Several food and beverage outlets, ballroom and conference rooms, a swimming pool and supporting facilities including underground and ground-level parking fro 1,300 vehicles.
Fairmont Kuala Lumpur
The developer and investor is CITITOWER SDN BHD, a joint venture company between Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company and KLCC (Holdings) Sdn Bhd
The 62-story luxury hotel will offer well-appointed guestrooms along with an executive lounge and Fairmont Gold, the luxury brand's hotel within a hotel offering.
Fairmont Kuala Lumpur will also feature six dining outlets, as well as 2,787 square meters (30,000 square feet) of meeting and banquet space and recreational facilities including a swimming pool, health club and spa.
Fairmont Kuala Lumpur will be located in the Kuala Lumpur City Centre (KLCC) development, which is home to the iconic PETRONAS Twin Towers, the tallest twin buildings in the world. The project will include the hotel and one high-rise office tower, which will be connected via a six-story retail podium. The hotel's public areas and guestrooms will be located on the sixth story and above, offering magnificent views of the nearby KLCC Park, as well as PETRONAS Twin Towers. Guests will also have easy access to the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre and various office complexes through a covered walkway.
