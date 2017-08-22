The dual-branded Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Denver/Downtown, which opened late 2015, is an example of the innovation that has driven White Lodging over its 30+ year history. With its new branding, the company is positioning to share its story as it enters into the fastest growth period in its history with 17 hotels opening in the next 18 months.

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. -- White Lodging Services announced today that it has completed a corporate rebranding that reflects its evolution as a trendsetter and innovator in the hospitality management space — and a people-centric company driven by passion, excellence and engagement among its 12,000 associates. The new branding, punctuated by the tagline "Success Knows No Boundaries", includes a new company logo, website, multimedia content and overall messaging, all of which aim to tell the story of White Lodging's industry-leading results for owners, best of brand service to guests, and engagement of employees who are top 10% performers in their respective disciplines. The company is positioning to share its story as it enters into the fastest growth period in its history with 17 hotels opening in the next 18 months.

"White Lodging is 165 hotels strong and our value comes from our people. Every goal we have at White Lodging is achieved through the passion, commitment, and talent of our 12,000 associates," said Ken Barrett, President and CEO, Hospitality Division. "We are building a company with unprecedented growth allowing us to provide incredible opportunities for our associates while delivering on our promises to create value for our owners."

While the White Lodging brand has evolved since its founding in 1985, the company's founding vision has not wavered. Its commitment to that vision — to provide incredible value and genuine care for associates, guests and owners — has led to the organization becoming one of America's largest hospitality development groups, growing at a rate that exceeds other management companies and sets it on pace with the largest hotel brands.

White Lodging is a leader in convention hotels, managing the No. 1 hotel in Marriott's Convention and Resort Network with the JW Marriott Indianapolis. It also is the industry leader in dual-branded and triple-branded properties, developing and managing the first ever dual-branded property with the Courtyard Residence Inn Austin Downtown in 2006, and the first ever triple-branded property with the Hyatt Place Chicago/River North, Fairfield Inn and Suites Chicago River North and the Aloft Chicago City Center in 2013. This summer, White Lodging will open the first dual-branded property that is a physical representation of the Marriott and Starwood merger with the AC and Le Meridien in downtown Denver. The company also has in development a 600-room Marriott in downtown Austin and a dual-branded AC/Autograph Collection property in development adjacent to the University of Texas at Austin.

White Lodging's new tagline "Success Knows No Boundaries" is inspired by a company-wide devotion to excellence achieved through passion and dedication to its core values and singular vision. With this vision in mind, White Lodging's executive and marketing teams began a year-long research and development effort to create a brand that is inclusive and inspirational to its diverse workforce, its partners and its businesses. "We are reintroducing the White Lodging brand to our associates, guests, and property owners in a way that highlights our strengths and shows a side of White Lodging that some people may not have been aware of. We are known as exceptional, highly profitable operators. We certainly are that; but we are also one of the most innovative, trendsetting, fastest growing hotel management companies in America. Our new branding tells this story with larger than life views of our properties and inspiring highlights of our associates who are truly the best of the best," said Chris Anderson, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, White Lodging.

The company is introducing their new branding publicly with a fast-paced brand anthem video that showcases its portfolio and its people. For more information regarding White Lodging's new branding initiative, or any of its properties, please visit www.whitelodging.com.

White Lodging Services Corporation was established in 1985 and is today one of America's largest and fastest growing hotel ownership, development, and management companies. An innovative trendsetter with high-performing convention and lifestyle hotels in its portfolio, White Lodging boasts more than 165-premium hotels, 30 restaurants and 30 brands — including Marriott International, Inc., Hilton Worldwide, Hyatt Global, and InterContinental Hotel Group — in 19 states across the U.S.

Success Knows No Boundaries at White Lodging, which has consistently earned superior guest satisfaction scores, higher market share and greater profit margins while recruiting the best, brightest, and most passionate professionals in every discipline for three decades.

