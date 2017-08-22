Annapolis, Md. -- Spire Hospitality, one of the nation's leading and most respected hotel management companies, proudly announces two DoubleTree by Hilton Annapolis leadership employees as award recipients in the Maryland Hotel & Lodging Association (MHLA) annual 'Stars of the Industry' program. Area General Manager Dhaval Brahmbhatt and Banquet Houseman Francisco "Chico" Ramirez were recognized with top honors in the local industry awards program, as the General Manager of the Year and Outstanding Food & Beverage Employee of the Year, respectively.

"Both Dhaval and Chico are brand champions and epitomize the core values of Spire Hospitality," said Bill DeForrest, president & ceo, Spire Hospitality. "Each of our nominees bring irreplaceable assets to our company and the property, and we are proud to see two of them recognized by this prestigious awards program."

Brahmbhatt began his career in hospitality at the ripe age of 16 as a busser and worked his way through the ranks of the industry. "Dhaval has been with Spire since our transformation from Lane Hospitality in 1990," said DeForrest. "His years of dedicated service have led him into the role of Spire Area General Manager, and this is not the first time he has been recognized as a strong leader and influencer." Spire Hospitality recognized Brahmbhatt as "General Manager of the Year" back in 2004 and again in 2011, and he has also earned acclaim winning the brand's "Torchbearer Award," "Meeting Service Excellence Award" and "Brand Citizen of the Year" award for outstanding service in hotels he has managed across the country.

When reviewing potential candidates for nomination, the property leadership team unanimously selected Ramirez in large part due to his constant team player approach, regardless if a particular task falls within his area of responsibility. "If you ask Chico to do something for you, he will nearly cut you off to enthusiastically say yes," said Cesar Giraldo, chief engineer. "He never asks questions, just does what is necessary to make guests happy and ensure departments are taken care of."

The MHLA's Stars of the Industry awards program was created more than 25 years ago to recognize outstanding accomplishments in the lodging industry, honoring lodging employees and properties that best symbolize the quality of the industry. The Awards Program is held annually at the beginning of the year, and both hotel line workers and members of management attend to see all nominees recognized and award recipients presented. In addition to the winning nominees, the property also submitted worthy associates Cisano "Cesar" Giraldo as Manager of the Year nominee and Maria "Mirela" Argueta as Roomkeeper of the Year Award.

The DoubleTree by Hilton Annapolis is poised just three miles from the United States Naval Academy and is just a short walk from the Annapolis Towne Centre. Guests visiting on leisure or extending business stays visit the historic Maryland State House, the oldest state capital in continuous legislative use in the United States and take tours of the U.S. Naval Academy and the 18th-century Georgian mansion built by William Paca, a signer of the Declaration of Independence. Historic Dock Street, also known as Ego Alley, invites guests to stroll and gaze at the yachts, sailboats and other watercraft while shopping and dining and sightseeing cruises beckon along Chesapeake Bay.

Owned by AWH Partners, LLC, a privately held real estate investment, development and management firm, Spire Hospitality is a leading provider of management services for hotel owners and investors.

For more information on the DoubleTree by Hilton Annapolis, visit DoubleTree by Hilton Annapolis or call (410) 224-3150 and for Spire Hospitality, visit www.SpireHotels.com or call (847) 498-6650.

