BERLIN -- The International Society of Hospitality Consultants (ISHC) and the International Hotel Investment Forum (IHIF) are delighted to announce the recipient of the 2017 Young Leader Award; Director of Acquisitions and Strategy at MEININGER Hotels, Eva Bachmann.

Eva will be presented with the award during the 20th IHIF which takes place on 6-8 March 2017 at the InterContinental Berlin. There will be a dedicated plenary session in the conference programme to recognise Eva's achievements at 10.20 on Tuesday 7th March.

On learning that she had won the award, Eva said: "My enthusiasm for the hospitality industry is what drives me to continue learning and progress. My role requires delicate co-ordination of development, legal and commercial angles in order to achieve successful transactions and this continues to provide me with exciting challenges on a daily basis. I am very humbled and also hugely excited to receive this award and look forward to meeting my colleagues across the industry at IHIF next month".

"We couldn't be more pleased to recognise Eva for her career accomplishments and strategic growth of MEININGER Hotels. As a young professional who is as dedicated to the hospitality industry as we are, we look forward to seeing the impact Eva has on the industry for many years to come. Our partnership with IHIF on the Young Leader Award started 9 years ago, to continue to be part of IHIF at the 20th celebration is also quite an honour for us. We contribute the success of the Young Leader Award program to our mutual mission of advancing the hospitality industry, and are humbled by the incredible nominations of young leaders we receive each year and by our partners and colleagues who help make this possible," said Andrea Belfanti, Executive Director of ISHC.

Tess Pearson, Event Director, Questex Hospitality Group, hosts of IHIF commented, "The ability to recognise and reward developing talent is vital in creating a sustainable and forward thinking industry. Our continued support of this through our work with the ISHC and the Young Leader Award is a significant contribution and one that all of us at Questex are very proud to be involved with. I am personally very pleased that Eva has been selected as the recipient of this award in this very special year for IHIF".

For more information and to register for IHIF visit www.berlinconference.com.

