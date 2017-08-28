Conrad Hotels and Resorts are in for a busy few years, with 2017 marking the beginning of a heavy construction streak for the Hilton-run group. The next two to three years will see the opening of 22 new projects across the familiar markets of North and Latin America, the Middle East and Asia Pacific, where the group already has a number of existing hotels. The 5-star hotel company titles itself as "smart luxury", aimed a demographic of discerning guests who seek to connect life, business and pleasure while they travel. Conrad Hotels provides a service of efficiency and excellence to their customers, as well as "a world of infinite connections, intuitive services, and inspired experiences."

The group currently has 24 operational hotels worldwide, so the prospective openings will nearly double the size of their portfolio. With nearly three quarters of the new developments under construction at the moment, the group plans to open 7 hotels this year alone. 2018 will be significantly quieter, allowing the group to gear up for the completion of 14 properties the following year. As the old adage goes, Rome wasn't built in a day!

The group seems to be following industry trends by locating over half of the hotels in the Asia Pacific region, which has seen a consistent growth in tourism and hotel construction over the past few years. These 16 projects will provide nearly 4000 new rooms to visitors to the area, a significant achievement for a company that currently only has a total key count of 7,787 internationally. The Middle East, which already is home to Conrad Hotels in Doha and Kuwait, among others, will see the arrival of two new hotels from the group which will provide 483 new rooms. North America and Latin America will see 3 and 1 new openings respectively, which, when finished, will supply the group's target market with 1051 guest rooms and suites.

Let's take a look at some of the more interesting projects that are currently underway :

Conrad Washington CityCenterDC

Washington DC's high-end mixed use and all-one-word development, CityCenterDC, will also have a high-end hotel brand inside, The Conrad Washington CityCenterDC. At present, the plans are for guest rooms and 70,000 square feet of retail.

Conrad Bangalore

The Conrad Bangalore will be located in the emerging suburb of Indiranagar, a developing Asian IT hub for numerous international firms. Only 25 miles from the Bangalore International Airport and less than five miles from the Bangalore city center, the Conrad Bangalore will offer three restaurants, lobby lounge, executive lounge, specialty bar, ballroom, multiple meeting rooms, health club, spa, swimming pool and business center.

Conrad Guangzhou

The Conrad Guangzhou will be in China's third largest city, which is located the Pearl River Delta, China's primary economic powerhouse and the capital of its exporting economy. In the heart of the city's new central business district, the Conrad Guangzhou will be nearby future high-grade office towers, upscale retail and residential developments, and new public infrastructure such as parks, an opera house, a museum and the city library. The hotel will offer four restaurants, two bars, health club, spa, swimming pool, business center and an 18,000-square-foot ballroom

