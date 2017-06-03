HMH – Hospitality Management Holding Unveils New Logo
-
HMH Logo Launch - Left to right: Mr. Ferghal Purcell, Chief Operating Officer of HMH, H.E. Sheikh Khalid bin Faisal Al Qassimi, Board Member of HMH; H.E. Sheikh Faisal bin Sultan Al Qassimi, Chairman of Faisal Holding & HMH; H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Faisal Al Qassimi, Vice Chairman of HMH & Chairman of MANAFA LLC; and Mr Brett Schafer, Chief Executive Officer, Faisal Holding
A dynamic and progressive feel is the inspiration behind the logo design, with high-rises and tall buildings reflecting HMH's expansion in a modern world. The letters have been placed in a geometrical way to represent the height of the letter "H" and highlight it, reflecting the heart of our business "Hospitality". The process of creating the new logo took over a year in the making and involved guidance from top marketing experts as well as team members.
Equally stimulating and exciting is the selected color palette of blue and orange inspired by the cities at night. Ferghal stated, "The deep blue sky, with its reflection on the water, works really well with the vibrant orange/gold lights filling the skyline to create a vibrant scene full of energy and life. Unifying our group's communication, all our properties will be coordinating signage and logo implementation, with a critical mass being completed for our participation at the Arabian Travel Market 2017."
Visit HMH during Arabian Travel Market on stand HC0530 in Sheikh Saeed Arena at Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.
Contact
Hina Bakht
MPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)
Phone: +971 50 6975146
Send Email
About HMH
Founded in 2003 in Dubai, HMH – Hospitality Management Holdings is a fully-integrated hotel managementcompany that prides itself on being the first hotel chain in the Middle East to offer halal-friendly, alcohol-free safe environment. It provides hotel owners and developers a broad spectrum of comprehensive management solutions with five distinct, yet complementary, hotel brands catering to varied market segments from budget to luxury. These include The Ajman Palace Hotel, Coral Hotels & Resorts, Corp Hotels, EWA Hotel Apartments and ECOS Hotels. Through its dynamic operation and strategic expansion in the Middle East and North Africa, HMH has been successful in unlocking a world of opportunities while creating value for its stakeholders, associates, staff members and customers. Its existing portfolio features superb properties located in some of the most desirable destinations across the MENA region, as well as a healthy pipeline of hotels under development. For more information about HMH please visit http://www.hmhhotelgroup.com