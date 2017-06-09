ROCKVILLE, Md. – Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), Lieben Group, LP, and Nivea Hospitality celebrate the opening of the first Sleep Inn hotel to feature the brand's recently evolved interior and exterior design, opening just nine months after the concept was announced. The newly constructed 62-room Sleep Inn & Suites in Galion, Ohio, is located at 6698 Brandt Road, just off U.S. Route 30, and designed to appeal to both business and leisure travelers.

Sleep Inn, an all-new construction hotel brand that is a leader in the midscale lodging segment, unveiled its newest design concept less than one year ago at the Choice Hotels Annual Convention in May 2016. The updated prototype's enhanced look and feel builds upon the success of Sleep Inn's simply stylish design, created to meet travelers' tastes and behaviors, as well as appeal to developers as an efficient hotel to build and operate. Most importantly, the new prototype remains cost neutral to its predecessor, cementing Sleep Inn's already strong value proposition for owners.

A brand that appeals to both travelers and developers nationwide, Choice Hotels signed 51 new Sleep Inn agreements in 2016, pushing the overall Sleep Inn pipeline to more than 100 locations. This pipeline includes an innovative dual-brand concept with the extended-stay brand MainStay Suites, enabling hoteliers to tap into two types of demand while delivering construction and operational efficiencies through shared public space, back of house facilities and hotel staff.

"The immediate adoption of this new Sleep Inn prototype speaks to the strength and positive momentum of the Sleep Inn brand," said Brian Quinn, vice president of franchise development for Choice Hotels. "Sleep Inn is a leader in its segment in both key operating metrics and development activity. While other companies are trying to penetrate the midscale market, Choice's Sleep Inn brand has an established presence with nearly 500 hotels open and under development across North America."

At the Sleep Inn & Suites Galion, Ohio, guestrooms include generously sized flat-screen TVs, spa-like baths featuring frameless glass showers, and free-standing vanities. The hotel also features a fitness center, indoor pool, business center, and is the only hotel in the nearby vicinity to provide 24-hour free shuttle van service. Travelers can also enjoy the complimentary Sleep Inn Morning Medley hot breakfast buffet, free high-speed Internet and free newspapers. Playful "Dream Tips" displayed throughout the hotel offer creative ideas to help guests "Dream Better" when they turn out the lights after a day of work or play.

"Choice Hotels is a trusted and proven partner for us on other hotel projects. When we saw the Sleep Inn design and success metrics, we signed up without hesitation," said Robert Schlabach, managing partner of Lieben Group, LP. "We are proud to lead the next generation design of the Sleep Inn brand and help to exceed expectations of its guests. From check-in to check-out, Sleep Inn truly has broad and lasting appeal."

Since the Designed to Dream prototype first rolled out with a system-wide renovation initiative in 2010, the Sleep Inn brand has continued to steal market share and generate RevPAR growth that has outpaced the midscale lodging segment every year for the last five years. In 2016, the Sleep Inn brand's RevPAR grew at more than double the rate of the rest of the overall segment.

To learn more about the Sleep Inn & Suites Galion, Ohio go to www.choicehotels.com/Sleep-Inn.