Radisson Blu Atria Bengaluru Opens in “The Garden City” Bengaluru, India
Sunder Raju, executive director, A.S.K. Brothers Ltd said, "Radisson Blu, a new addition to Bengaluru's hospitality landscape, brings fresh vibrancy to the marketplace. The brand stands out in creating experiences that constantly reflect the modern traveler's needs, desires and aspirations. We are pleased to collaborate with Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group and look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship in delivering hospitality services and enhancing the brand in Bengaluru."
Radisson Blu Atria Bengaluru is a 45-minute drive from the Kempegowda International Airport (BLR) and a mere 10 minutes' drive from the City Railway Station. Located within close proximity to iconic attractions including the Government Legislative Building, Vidhana Soudha, Bangalore Palace and Tipu Sultan's Summer Palace, the hotel is also strategically positioned at the epicenter of the central business district and leisure hubs, making it an ideal destination for the discerning business and leisure traveler.
Designed with the modern traveler in mind, the hotel features 167 well-appointed guest rooms and suites with modern amenities. Bringing exciting flavors from around the globe, the hotel has four food and beverage outlets for guests to indulge in. Guests can enjoy international cuisine at One Atria Café or delight in authentic fine Indian cuisine at the hotel's specialty restaurant, Tijouri. The Whiskey Bar and Tea and Wine Lounge provides upscale comfort and invigorating drinks, making it the perfect venue to unwind.
Standing out as one of Bengaluru's premier event facilities, the hotel has over 1,250 square meters of flexible room configurations with its six meeting spaces and two boardrooms, capable of accommodating large wedding receptions or intimate team meetings complemented with state-of-the-art presentation and audiovisual tools. Other facilities available at the hotel include the Business Class Lounge, business center, swimming pool, spa and fully-equipped fitness center.
For more information and booking enquiries, visit https://www.radissonblu.com/en/hotel-bengaluru or emai l reservationblr@radisson.com
About Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group
The Rezidor Hotel Group is one of the most dynamic hotel companies in the world and a member of the Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group. The group features a portfolio of approximately 475 hotels in operation or under development with 104,000 rooms in more than 80 countries.
Rezidor operates the core brands Radisson Blu and Park Inn by Radisson in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), along with the Club Carlson loyalty program for frequent hotel guests. In early 2014, and together with Carlson, Rezidor launched the Radisson RED (lifestyle select) and Quorvus Collection (luxury) brands. Since 2016, Rezidor has owned 49% of prizeotel. Rezidor has an industry-leading Responsible Business Program and was awarded one the World's Most Ethical Companies by the US think-tank Ethisphere.
In November 2006, Rezidor was listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm, Sweden. HNA Tourism Group Co., Ltd.—a division of HNA Group Co., Ltd., a Fortune Global 500 company with operations across aviation, tourism, hospitality, finance, and online services among other sectors—became the majority shareholder in December 2016.
The corporate office of The Rezidor Hotel Group is based in Brussels, Belgium.