Bengaluru, India – Radisson Blu Atria Bengaluru opens today, in the capital of India's southern Karnataka state, Bengaluru, also known as, "The Garden City." An epicenter of economic activity and high-technology industry, the city is also renowned for its beautiful parks and dynamic nightlife. The newly opened Radisson Blu Atria Bengaluru, is set to introduce the brand's internationally renowned, Yes, I Can!SM service philosophy with sophisticated design and premier accommodation.

"Bengaluru is a progressive market and continues to thrive on high economic activity, an international focal point of India's growth momentum. The opening of Radisson Blu Atria Bengaluru is a testament of our footprint in the region and a reflection of the unique brand identity that we bring to the city. We are proud to be in partnership with A.S.K. Brothers Ltd. to launch this upper-upscale hotel," said Raj Rana, chief executive officer, South Asia, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group.

Sunder Raju, executive director, A.S.K. Brothers Ltd said, "Radisson Blu, a new addition to Bengaluru's hospitality landscape, brings fresh vibrancy to the marketplace. The brand stands out in creating experiences that constantly reflect the modern traveler's needs, desires and aspirations. We are pleased to collaborate with Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group and look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship in delivering hospitality services and enhancing the brand in Bengaluru."

Radisson Blu Atria Bengaluru is a 45-minute drive from the Kempegowda International Airport (BLR) and a mere 10 minutes' drive from the City Railway Station. Located within close proximity to iconic attractions including the Government Legislative Building, Vidhana Soudha, Bangalore Palace and Tipu Sultan's Summer Palace, the hotel is also strategically positioned at the epicenter of the central business district and leisure hubs, making it an ideal destination for the discerning business and leisure traveler.

Designed with the modern traveler in mind, the hotel features 167 well-appointed guest rooms and suites with modern amenities. Bringing exciting flavors from around the globe, the hotel has four food and beverage outlets for guests to indulge in. Guests can enjoy international cuisine at One Atria Café or delight in authentic fine Indian cuisine at the hotel's specialty restaurant, Tijouri. The Whiskey Bar and Tea and Wine Lounge provides upscale comfort and invigorating drinks, making it the perfect venue to unwind.

Standing out as one of Bengaluru's premier event facilities, the hotel has over 1,250 square meters of flexible room configurations with its six meeting spaces and two boardrooms, capable of accommodating large wedding receptions or intimate team meetings complemented with state-of-the-art presentation and audiovisual tools. Other facilities available at the hotel include the Business Class Lounge, business center, swimming pool, spa and fully-equipped fitness center.

For more information and booking enquiries, visit https://www.radissonblu.com/en/hotel-bengaluru or emai l reservationblr@radisson.com