Toronto, Canada – DelSuites, a provider of furnished accommodations in Toronto, has been awarded the prestigious Best Green Progress Award by the Corporate Housing Providers Association. This annual, worldwide award recognizes one company that exemplifies a dedication to environmental responsibility and social performance through proactive policies, focused planning and targeted activities. DelSuites is the first Canadian company to receive the CHPA's Best Green Progress Award.

Each year, the Corporate Housing Providers Association presents the Best Green Progress Award to an organization that shows a comprehensive sustainability program as well as a track record of consciousness toward operations, client education, and awareness among team members about what steps can be taken to improve environmentally responsible business operations.

"We are incredibly proud of this outstanding honour, both as a Canadian company and as an organization determined to make a positive impact on the environment and our guests," shared DelSuites' President Dan Henderson. "This award serves as a reminder that we can always continue to grow and find new ways to progress toward a more sustainable future."

Specific initiatives and actions by DelSuites that attracted the attention of CHPA included centralized laundry and green initiatives, constant training for maximum efficiency, energy savings, recycling programs and a custom-built property management system for improving interactions and relationships between staff and guests.

DelSuites has expressed a dedication to continuing the policies and practices that earned them this year's Best Green Progress Award, insisting on bringing their environmentally conscious operations to even greater levels of sustainability and efficiency.

About Corporate Housing Providers Association

The Corporate Housing Providers Association is a respected trade organization in the area of corporate housing. Its Tower of Excellence Awards highlight outstanding work by companies of all sizes in areas including environmental progress, marketing greatness, and volunteer work. Previous Best Green Progress Award winners have included Oakwood Worldwide and ABODA Corporate Housing.

For more information about the CHPA visit www.chpaonline.org

Contact

Suelyn Bloye

Marketing Manager

Send Email