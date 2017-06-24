Corporate Housing Providers Association Awards Best Green Progress Award to DelSuites
"We are incredibly proud of this outstanding honour, both as a Canadian company and as an organization determined to make a positive impact on the environment and our guests," shared DelSuites' President Dan Henderson. "This award serves as a reminder that we can always continue to grow and find new ways to progress toward a more sustainable future."
Specific initiatives and actions by DelSuites that attracted the attention of CHPA included centralized laundry and green initiatives, constant training for maximum efficiency, energy savings, recycling programs and a custom-built property management system for improving interactions and relationships between staff and guests.
DelSuites has expressed a dedication to continuing the policies and practices that earned them this year's Best Green Progress Award, insisting on bringing their environmentally conscious operations to even greater levels of sustainability and efficiency.
About Corporate Housing Providers Association
The Corporate Housing Providers Association is a respected trade organization in the area of corporate housing. Its Tower of Excellence Awards highlight outstanding work by companies of all sizes in areas including environmental progress, marketing greatness, and volunteer work. Previous Best Green Progress Award winners have included Oakwood Worldwide and ABODA Corporate Housing.
For more information about the CHPA visit www.chpaonline.org
About DelSuites
For more than 18 years, DelSuites has been the trusted name in corporate housing. Exclusively offering Tridel (largest condominium developer in Toronto) brand condominiums to their clients throughout the Greater Toronto Area, DelSuites has become one of the largest firms of their kind. As a member of the Corporate Housing Providers Association, the Best Green Progress award is just the latest in a string of accolades that include TripAdvisor's Certificate of Excellence Award for three consecutive years (2014, 2015, 2016) and Best Temporary Residence Provider by Global Mobility, Immigration & Logistic Awards for 2016.
DelSuites gains strength and experience from our affiliate companies and their expertise in construction technology, residential property management and real estate brokerage. Companies including but not limited to are Tridel (Construction & Real Estate Development), Del Property Management (Building Management), Del Reality (Brokerage), Delmanor | Delcare (Senior Retirement living), Del Condominium Rentals (Unfurnished Rentals) and Del Management Solutions (Residential and Commercial Property Management).
For more information about DelSuites, please visit www.delsuites.com